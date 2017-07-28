The Seahawks appear set to bring back veteran fullback Marcel Reece. And Guy Fieri --- yep, him --- broke the news earlier Friday.

There had been some thought the team might bring him back in time for training camp. And apparent confirmation came Friday morning from an unlikely source — celebrity chef Guy Fieri.

Fieri, who became friends with Reece over the last year or so — including producing this cooking video — tweeted Friday morning that Reece was returning to the Seahawks (which is really no stranger than a lot of other things that happen via social media these days).

There was no official confirmation coming from the Seahawks yet but there were some indications that his signing could be announced in time for the beginning of training camp Sunday.

Reece was a popular player at the University of Washington in 2006-07, where he was primarily a receiver, and then played for the Raiders from 2008-15 where he made the transition to fullback.

After being released by the Raiders in September he was signed by the Seahawks on Dec. 6 after injuries hit the fullback position.

Reece, who turned 32 in June, played the final four regular season games, including scoring on a two-point play against Arizona, and both playoff games.

Reece earned particular credit for his work blocking in the wild card win against the Lions when he played 33 snaps and helped Thomas Rawls rush for a Seahawks’ post-season record 161 yards on 27 carries.

Reece has been a free agent since the end of the season and the Seahawks have two other fullbacks on the roster in undrafted rookie free agent Algernon Brown and second-year player Kyle Coleman.

Seattle will have to clear a roster spot to make room for Reece and it could be one of the other fullbacks on the roster, though nothing has yet been announced.