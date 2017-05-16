Here's what the national media is saying about Colin Kaepernick potentially landing in Seattle.

Could the Seahawks soon sign Colin Kaepernick? “Quite frankly, yes.”

That’s what coach Pete Carroll had to say about the team at least looking into quarterbacks, like Kaepernick, on the free-agent market.

“We’re looking at everybody. We really are,” Carroll told 710 ESPN’s “Brock and Salk” radio show Monday. “We’ve been tracking everything that’s going on, and we’ve got cap and roster issues and stuff like that that we’re still trying to manage properly. But quite frankly, yes, we are looking at all those guys.”

Kaepernick led the 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance following the 2012 season, and was a Richard Sherman tip away from doing the same in 2013. But since his early success with the 49ers, the QB’s effectiveness has dipped, while he’s become known as much — if not more — for his politics, as his play on the field.

In any case, Kaepernick is on the open market, and the Seahawks are reportedly interested. As things currently stand, the Seahawks’ backup QB is Trevone Boykin, who has twice been arrested this offseason and Jake Heaps.

With an obvious need at the position, columnist Matt Calkins writes, the Seahawks signing Kaepernick would be a win for all parties involved.

Here’s a look at what people are saying about the QB potentially landing in Seattle.

Peter King of Sports Illustrated’s MMQB says Kaepernick would be a worthwhile investment:

“What’s the worst thing that can happen? You employ Kaepernick for 16 weeks (the time between today and final cuts) and you get a free look at a quarterback whose tools are unique, has 75 NFL starts, and is only 29.”

Ian Rapoport of NFL.com says Kaepernick to Seattle is more likely than Robert Griffin III to Seattle.

“I don’t get the sense that this would ruffle as many feathers in Seattle as other place. This is a possibility for Seattle. … From my understanding, Kaepernick is a potential legitimate backup option for the Seahawks that they are mulling and considering. I don’t get the sense the same is true with Robert Griffin III. At this point, maybe it’s a more remote possibility, but not in the same sentence of Kaepernick possibly joining Seattle.”

Tim Kawakami of the San Jose Mercury News ponders the likelihood of a deal happening:

“Seattle has always seemed like a good potential landing spot for Kaepernick – he’s a nice fit in Seattle’s mobile-QB system behind Russell Wilson, and the Seahawks really don’t have anybody credible in the backup group now. Also, as I have written for years, I’ve always heard that Seattle’s defense respected Kaepernick as much or more than any QB it went up against in past years.”

Eric Edholm of Yahoo Sports says Kaepernick to Seattle ‘makes some sense’:

“Still, at this point it’s surprising — no matter your view on his national anthem protests last season — that a quarterback of Kaepernick’s experience and talent is still available in the prime of his career. This is still a bottom-line, talent-based league where quarterbacks are in short supply.”

SB Nation’s Christian D’Andrea writes Colin Kaepernick played much better than you probably thought last season:

“Kaepernick started off his season playing behind Blaine Gabbert and wound up piloting a 2-14 team, but his performance — especially given his supporting cast — was significantly better than his numbers suggest. While he only completed 59 percent of his passes, he limited turnovers and avoided mistakes, cutting his interception rate to a career-low 1.2 percent in the process. His 16:4 touchdown-to-interception ratio was one of the league’s top 10 performances last fall.”

Gary Myers of The NY Daily News offers up five reasons why Seattle should sign Kaepernick:

“The Seahawks players were among the most supportive of Kaepernick’s National Anthem protest last season. Kaepernick initially sat during the anthem and Seattle cornerback Jeremy Lane soon did the same to back him up. Several Seahawks spoke out on Kaepernick’s behalf. He later went from sitting during the anthem to kneeling. The Seahawks locked arms during the anthem as a sign of team unity. Kaepernick said he would stand during the 2017 season, so a potential distraction has been eliminated.”