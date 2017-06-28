One NFL writer says defensive end Cliff Avril is the most underpaid veteran on the Seattle Seahawks.

A really interesting story in The Ringer by Danny Kelly poses an interesting question — who is the most underpaid veteran on each NFL team?

The definition is important. As Kelly explains, players who are on rookie contracts — which cannot be negotiated — aren’t taken into consideration (though now at all the key Seattle players from the seminal 2010-12 drafts have gotten second contracts, I’m not sure there’s anyone you would consider for that title anymore anyway).

Kelly’s choice for the Seahawks? Defensive end Cliff Avril.

As Kelly notes, Avril’s average annual salary on a contract signed in 2014 is $7.13 million per year, 33rd this year among all edge rushers.

He’s undoubtedly worth more than that after a season in which he had a career-high 11 sacks, tied for sixth in the NFL, which also landed him in his first Pro Bowl following the 2016 season.

As Kelly further notes, Avril’s contract runs through 2018 and that “he’s not far off from another big payday.”

It will be interesting to see if it’s that much of a slam dunk, though.

That Avril’s deal runs out in 2018 means he could be a player the Seahawks try to address following the 2017 season — Seattle has often tried to re-up players before they enter their contract year.

But Avril will also turn 32 prior to the 2018 season (his birthday is April 8) and the Seahawks will have to gauge his age versus what they feel will be his future production. Not that all teams don’t try to pay for the future rather than the past, but the Seahawks have seemed as proactive as any team in the John Schneider era in that regard (releasing the likes of Red Bryant and Chris Clemons, etc.).

Conversely, pass rushers are hard to find and many can play at a high level well into their 30s (here’s an interesting breakdown of that topic). And despite having had a knack for building a great defense, the Seahawks have somewhat oddly struggled at drafting on the defensive line (Frank Clark, who will also have to be paid following the 2018 season, a notable exception) in the Schneider/Pete Carroll era.

The Seahawks showed last December they are willing to pay big to keep a sure-thing defensive lineman who is in his 30s, signing Michael Bennett (who is about five months older than Avril) to a contract that runs through 2020 when he would be 35 years old, with Bennett himself saying it would take him through retirement.

Odds are the team makes the same decision on Avril. But that will be one of an increasing number of really intriguing contract decisions the Seahawks will face over the next few years.