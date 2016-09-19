The Seahawks will find out more in the next day or so about injuries that shelved receiver Tyler Lockett and Thomas Rawls for most or all of the second half of Sunday’s 9-3 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Lockett came back to play after suffering a sprained knee and caught a 53-yard pass in the final minutes that appeared to have Seattle on the verge of a comeback.

Rawls sat out all of the second half after being kicked in the lower leg in the second quarter.

Said coach Pete Carroll of Rawls: “He got kicked in the lower leg. He’s got a contusion, but the X-rays were fine, so he’s just going to be sore and he’s got to come back from that.”

Said Carroll of Lockett: “He had a little bit of a sprained knee and he just came back. He was close to being hurt and he came back. He did an obviously great job to give us a chance to jump out on the last drive, it just didn’t turn out right.”

Lockett said he did not know what was wrong with his knee but that he had been glad to be able to make it back at the end.

“Still trying to figure out what happened,” he said. “It hurt a little bit but pain is only temporary.”