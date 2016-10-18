Close-lipped Bill Belichick will no doubt release few details on his new grandchild.

Brace yourselves for a run on sleeveless, hooded onesies in Boston!

Bill Belichick became a grandfather for the first time Tuesday morning, but, simply out of habit, the close-to-the-vest Patriots coach listed the infant as questionable, said doctors hadn’t informed him of the gender and insisted that the child’s name would be a game-time decision.

(Just kidding: It’s a girl, Blakely Rose.)

Headlines

• At Fark.com: “Big 12 decides to be the Big 10 for a little while longer.”

• At TheKicker.com: “Patriots boost offense, sign free agent Big Papi.”

Bird watching

Indians manager Terry Francona says video showing him extending a middle finger to a camera during Game 3 of the ALCS was a “nervous habit” and certainly wasn’t intentional.

Francona apologists immediately blamed it on the four years he spent managing in Philadelphia.

Next!

The Dodgers broke an MLB record by making 606 pitching changes in the 2016 regular season.

Doctor’s orders

Broncos coach Gary Kubiak, returning to work Monday after taking a week off to treat a migraine condition, says doctors are urging him to get better sleep.

In other words, watch these two 49ers films and call me in the morning.

High, hurt one

Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer missed an ALCS start and had another curtailed because he cut his pinkie on a drone.

Best guess is he was trying to elevate a fastball.

Talking the talk

• Brad Dickson of the Omaha (Neb.) World-Herald, after a cyclist out for a leisurely ride somehow found himself in the lead of the Tour of Britain: “Officials didn’t realize he wasn’t an actual world-class cyclist until after the race when he passed a drug test.”

• Brad Rock of Salt Lake City’s Deseret News, on BYU’s football team is seven combined points from boasting a 7-0 record and Utah is a yard shy of being 7-0: “And (I’m) just one song away from a Grammy.”

• Corpulent Chiefs coach Andy Reid, to reporters, on 346-pound nose tackle Dontari Poe’s 1-yard TD run vs. the Raiders: “I’m taking credit for that one for all the chubby guys out there.”

Not this year

American workers leave $272 billion worth of accumulated vacation time on the table, according to a study by Project Time Off.

“Hey, don’t go looking at us,” said the Chicago Cubs. “We usually take Octobers off.”