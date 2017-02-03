Bennett had some choice words for three-time Super Bowl champion Sharpe, responding to Sharpe's tweet that he'd like to put a helmet on Bennett's knees last month.

Michael Bennett is in Houston to watch his brother Martellus play for the Patriots in Sunday’s Super Bowl. And, in true Bennett fashion, he’s not being bashful on radio row.

Bennett caught up with Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless on FOX’s sports talk show “Undisputed,” and he didn’t hold back.

Bennett had some choice words for three-time Super Bowl champion Sharpe, responding to Sharpe’s tweet that he’d like to put a helmet on Bennett’s knees last month. The tweet was prompted after Bennett aggressively charged the Falcons when Atlanta was in victory formation.

“You tweeted that I should get hit in the knee,” Bennett told Sharpe. “I’m still mad at you about that. I couldn’t get off this stage without mentioning that.”

“I’m not a loser. I compete ’til the last minute,” he continued. “If there’s a chance that I can get the ball back with one minute left, I’m gonna try to get the ball back. I’m a champion. I don’t care if they’re in victory formation, I’m in losing formation — let’s win. I’m supposed to lose with dignity? Where do they do that at? I’m from Texas.”

Another highlight was when Sharpe asked Bennett about his small shoulder pads.

Bennett smiled and said, “They’re not little, I’ve just got shoulders like Paul Bunyan, man.”

Watch the full clip below.