Eddie Lacy is having a yard sale in Wisconsin. What does an Eddie Lacy yard sale look like? Well, we have some ideas.
Eddie Lacy is moving, and he’s apparently gearing up to sell his stuff.
The Seahawks signed Lacy in March, so the former Packers running back is packing up and leaving Wisconsin. But before he does, he’s having a yard sale.
If you love a good sale … one more time for Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/FZc6GC56FW
— Eddie Lacy (@Lil_Eazy_Ana_42) April 5, 2017
We all love a good yard sale, right? Maybe you stumble upon a $1 DVD of your favorite mid-90’s flick, or you uncover your new favorite flannel and walk away with a new driver to take to the range. But an NFL player’s yard sale has us even more intrigued.
What can people expect to see an Eddie Lacy yard sale? Besides some shirts that will be several sizes too big, here are a few possibilities…
Could he be ready to part with this fine blender? Maybe it’ll be a package deal with the protein and frozen blueberries.
He can get another one in Seattle, right?
OK, now we’re cooking. How about a flatscreen TV, workout bike and a leather couch? Not the Tony Montana ‘Scarface’ painting, though. He’s definitely keeping that.
This could be the steal of the yard sale. #CartoonSwag
The gamer crowd would love this.
OK, we lied. THIS would be the item to snag. An upside down snowman sweater, where your head is the bottom. It just doesn’t get any better than that.
For sale. $20.
And hey, there’s that $1 DVD we were looking for! Everyone wins at this yard sale.
