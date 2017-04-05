Eddie Lacy is having a yard sale in Wisconsin. What does an Eddie Lacy yard sale look like? Well, we have some ideas.

Eddie Lacy is moving, and he’s apparently gearing up to sell his stuff.

The Seahawks signed Lacy in March, so the former Packers running back is packing up and leaving Wisconsin. But before he does, he’s having a yard sale.

If you love a good sale … one more time for Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/FZc6GC56FW — Eddie Lacy (@Lil_Eazy_Ana_42) April 5, 2017

We all love a good yard sale, right? Maybe you stumble upon a $1 DVD of your favorite mid-90’s flick, or you uncover your new favorite flannel and walk away with a new driver to take to the range. But an NFL player’s yard sale has us even more intrigued.

What can people expect to see an Eddie Lacy yard sale? Besides some shirts that will be several sizes too big, here are a few possibilities…

Could he be ready to part with this fine blender? Maybe it’ll be a package deal with the protein and frozen blueberries.

Recharging the body for tomorrow’s PT session with this @BeachbodyPerformance blueberry vanilla pudding. #BeachbodyPartner A post shared by Eddie Lacy (@eddielacy) on Dec 9, 2016 at 4:51pm PST

He can get another one in Seattle, right?

Blessed for another opportunity to play the game that I love. Thank you @Seahawks #GodIsGood #GoHawks A post shared by Eddie Lacy (@eddielacy) on Mar 14, 2017 at 11:04am PDT

OK, now we’re cooking. How about a flatscreen TV, workout bike and a leather couch? Not the Tony Montana ‘Scarface’ painting, though. He’s definitely keeping that.

Ankle’s sore, but keepin the rest of my body active. #BeachbodyPartner #BeachbodyOnDemand @BeachbodyPerformance A post shared by Eddie Lacy (@eddielacy) on Oct 19, 2016 at 4:00pm PDT

This could be the steal of the yard sale. #CartoonSwag

#CartoonSwag lol A post shared by Eddie Lacy (@eddielacy) on Jun 25, 2016 at 11:29am PDT

The gamer crowd would love this.

Christmas came early from #CallofDuty. #BlackOps3 I’ve been waiting for you. Friends, don’t call me, I’ll call you A post shared by Eddie Lacy (@eddielacy) on Nov 2, 2015 at 12:53pm PST

OK, we lied. THIS would be the item to snag. An upside down snowman sweater, where your head is the bottom. It just doesn’t get any better than that.

Me and my bros @james44starks @flyordie81 #100 A post shared by Eddie Lacy (@eddielacy) on Dec 10, 2015 at 8:46pm PST

For sale. $20.

Momz (@wanda_lacy)sent me a pic of her stunting in the whip before it was shipped off haha A post shared by Eddie Lacy (@eddielacy) on Apr 21, 2015 at 5:11pm PDT

And hey, there’s that $1 DVD we were looking for! Everyone wins at this yard sale.