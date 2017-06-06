While Marshawn Lynch generally doesn't speak to media, he address the Oakland media Tuesday afternoon after Raiders OTA, and offered some insight into why he ultimately decided to return to the NFL and play for his hometown team.

Oakland is getting its first taste of Beast Mode, both on the field and, surprisingly, at the podium.

Asked when he knew he was going to come back, Lynch responded: “When I found out they (the Raiders) were leaving.”

The NFL approved the Raiders’ move to Las Vegas starting in the 2020 season on March 27. Lynch visited with the Raiders the following week.

Lynch also spoke to the special bond he has with Oakland and with the kids who look up to him in the city. Here’s what he said:

“I mean, there’s been always something to, being from Oakland that, you want to play at home and have the opportunity,” Lynch said. “I mean, you’d understand why it’s so big for me to come and play. But knowing that they was leaving, a lot of the kids here probably won’t have the opportunity for most of their idols growing up, being in your hometown no more. With me being from here and continuing to be here, it was my opportunity to get to see somebody that actually did from where they from and for the team that they probably idolized.”

“I got the whole town, you feel me though, riding with me,” Lynch said. “So, that’s good but, I think that going on with all that good [expletive] you just said [about the offense] … But I got a whole new Oakland behind me though. The way we feel just about where we from and why we represent where we from so hard is because we know what the struggle is and how we get down. So every home game that I get to come to this [expletive], I’m probably going to be riding with the whole town. So when you go into something like that, knowing that you got a whole, like it ain’t like I’m saying ‘I’m coming to y’all’s city and riding with y’all.’ This is actually like born and raised and bred and pissin’ in them hallways and running down them alleyways and I really did that, right here. Now I get the opportunity to play here. All that you said is great and that’s good, but it’s more for Oakland.”