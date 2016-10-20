Seahawks kicker Stephen Hauschka revealed recently that his first name is not Steven, as he has been called for years.

It’s really no big deal, Seahawks kicker Stephen Hauschka insisted Thursday.

And yes, that’s Stephen with a P-H and not Steven with a V, as he has been known for roughly a decade now.

That everyone has been misspelling the first name of the Seahawks’ kicker for years became revealed earlier this week when Hauschka appeared on a “Why Not Me Pets’’ segment on KCPQ-13 TV in Seattle.

A cameraman — either suspicious of the PR materials provided by the Seahawks or simply just doing his job — asked Hauschka how to spell his first name.

“I don’t know why they asked me,’’ Hauschka said with a laugh.

Hauschka then dutifully spelled out his first name, and his secret was revealed.

So how’d everyone get it wrong for so long?

Hauschka said it started when he enrolled at North Carolina State in 2007, where he went for his final season of college football after having played previously at Division III Middlebury (Vt.) College.

Someone at N.C. State wrote down his name as Steven and not Stephen, and that was that.

“I never really said anything about it,’’ he said. “I was like the third kicker on the roster, the fourth kicker, when I started out. So I didn’t want to say anything. I didn’t want to be a pain.’’

After completing his college career with one season at N.C. State, Hauschka went undrafted and then had either brief playing or roster stints with Minnesota, Baltimore, Atlanta, Detroit and Denver from 2008-2011, during which time he said correcting anyone on how to spell his name seemed less important than just trying to do his job.

“I played on a bunch of teams at the beginning of my career in the NFL, so I never really went about changing it,’’ he said.

And then, Hauschka said, after a while “it just didn’t matter.’’

He’s also done pretty well as Steven Hauschka since coming to Seattle in 2011, winning the Seahawks’ kicking job that season and holding on to it ever since, signing a three-year, $9.15 million deal in the spring of 2014.

Truth be told, his friends actually just call him Steve, he said. But yes, it says Stephen on his driver’s license.

In fact, he said he told the Seahawks a while ago that his first name had been misspelled.

“They knew last year but they didn’t change it,’’ he said, adding with a shrug he didn’t know why.

Not that he says he really cares that much, telling a reporter Thursday that Steven is just fine, too.

“It’s my stage name,’’ he said. “Leave it that way.’’