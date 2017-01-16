Seahawks coach Pete Carroll addressed a few areas the team will look to beef up as they head into a critical offseason.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll talked a lot about wanting to create more competition in his final press conference of the season, and he singled out the secondary, linebacker and the offensive line where he would like to see that happen.

Here is what he had to say about each of those position groups:

The secondary: “We’ve got to get Earl (Thomas) back, get the corner thing squared away,” Carroll said. “I think that’s one of them. We will certainly be looking at that in the draft. That will be one of the areas.”

That’s interesting because of a) Carroll’s lukewarm assessment of cornerback Jeremy Lane and b) the Seahawks have never drafted a corner higher than the fourth round in any of Carroll or John Schneider’s seven drafts together.

Linebacker: “We need some youth at the linebacker spot now,” Carroll said. “Bobby (Wagner) and K.J. (Wright) played thousands of plays this year between the two of them and were extremely successful. But we need to address that. We didn’t get anybody that really made a difference in the last couple of years to really fight to take those guys’ jobs. Think if somebody could battle K.J. and Bobby for their starting time? Well, that’s what we need to draft towards. So we will be looking there.”

The Seahawks have only drafted one linebacker — Kevin Pierre-Louis, in the fourth round in 2014 — in the last four seasons. Wagner was a first-team All-Pro and Wright had a Pro Bowl-caliber season. But Carroll wants more depth behind them.

Offensive line: “The offensive line will continue to be an area of focus,” Carroll said. “It will be.”