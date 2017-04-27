The Seahawks traded out of the first round and now have 10 picks in the final two days of the NFL draft.
In one of the least surprising developments of the night, the Seahawks traded down not once but twice and moved out of the first round. The Seahawks have 10 picks over the final two days of the draft.
Here are the Seahawks’ remaining picks (rounds two and three are on Friday):
Second round:
- No. 34
- No. 58
Third round:
- 90
- 95
- 102
- 106
Fourth round:
- 111
Sixth round:
- 210
Seventh round:
- 226
- 249
Some interesting names remain on the board: UW corner Kevin King, UW safety Budda Baker, Alabama offensive tackle Cam Robinson, Western Kentucky offensive lineman Forrest Lamp and Connecticut defensive back Obi Melifonwu.
