In one of the least surprising developments of the night, the Seahawks traded down not once but twice and moved out of the first round. The Seahawks have 10 picks over the final two days of the draft.

Here are the Seahawks’ remaining picks (rounds two and three are on Friday):

Second round:

No. 34

No. 58

Third round:

90

95

102

106

Fourth round:

111

Sixth round:

210

Seventh round:

226

249

Some interesting names remain on the board: UW corner Kevin King, UW safety Budda Baker, Alabama offensive tackle Cam Robinson, Western Kentucky offensive lineman Forrest Lamp and Connecticut defensive back Obi Melifonwu.