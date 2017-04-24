Seattle signed three free agents — Michael Wilhoite, Terence Garvin and Arthur Brown — hoping to find more depth for the inside spots, possibly locate a new strongside linebacker and improve special teams.

In terms of players signed and let go, no position on the Seahawks has had more turnover during the offseason than linebacker.

In the process, Seattle let Brock Coyle, the backup middle linebacker the last three seasons, leave via free agency (he signed with the 49ers) and have yet to sign Mike Morgan, the starter at the strongside spot last season and a part of the team since 2011.

The mainstays of the Seattle linebacking corps, though, remain — middle linebacker Bobby Wagner and weakside linebacker K.J. Wright.

Here’s a review of the linebacker picture entering the draft.

PLAYERS ON ROSTER

Starters (Seattle Times projection): Middle linebacker Bobby Wagner, weakside linebacker K.J. Wright, strongside linebacker Michael Wilhoite.

Backups: Terence Garvin, Arthur Brown, Kevin Pierre-Louis, Kache Palacio, Dewey McDonald, Ronald Powell.

Key offseason losses: Brock Coyle signed with San Francisco; Mike Morgan remains unsigned.

Overview

Wagner and Wright will return for a sixth year as one of the best linebacking tandems in the NFL. But everything else — backups and who takes the starting strongside spot — looks up for grabs with the Seahawks admittedly wanting something of a reconstruction of the rest of the linebacking corps.

Coach Pete Carroll, recall, foreshadowed the linebacking changes at the end of the season when he said the team needed to improve its depth and backup options.

The three free agents were a big step — it’s possible another free agent signee, Dion Jordan, listed as a defensive end, also gets thrown into the strongside linebacker mix.

It makes for a big offseason for Pierre-Louis, a fourth-round pick in 2014 who has yet to establish himself.

McDonald was a special teams standout last season and that could keep him on the roster.

And Wilhoite’s $1.5 million contract with $500,000 guaranteed gives him a leg up and paints him as the leader at the strongside spot.

Depending on how the Seahawks use Jordan and the rest of the end spots pan out, that could leave the other linebackers battling for just one or two spots.

DRAFT NEED (on scale of 1-10): 5. The Seahawks could look to draft an eventual successor for Wright, whose contract has two years remaining and has a cap hit of $8.2 million in 2018 with a dead cap of just $1 million.

Other than Wright and Wagner, no linebacker is under contract past 2017, so the Seahawks could well look to add a young, impact player at this position.

FIVE POTENTIAL DRAFT FITS

Hasson Reddick, Temple: Reddick has been one of the perceived fastest risers up draft boards since the end of the season.

At just under 6-1 and 237 pounds, he’s regarded as more of a rush end/OLB type who may be best in a 3-4 defense.

But Seattle might be intrigued to try to fit his unique qualities into its defense.

Duke Riley LSU: Regarded as a prototype weakside linebacker and was also known for his special teams play at LSU. Projects to be what the Seahawks hoped they were getting from Pierre-Louis in 2014.

JoJo Mathis, Washington: Mathis will be an intriguing mid-to-late-round option after missing much of last season with a foot injury. Has a Bruce Irvin-like skill set to play strongside linebacker and defensive end.

Reuben Foster, Alabama: One of the most talented players in the draft, a positive drug test at the NFL Combine has led to speculation he is sliding down draft boards.

It’s hard to imagine he’d be available at 26 despite that, but if he is Seattle might have to consider taking him. Foster projects as able to play either inside spot.

Jarrad Davis, Florida: Regarded as able to play any linebacking spot, the possible top 50 pick could provide a lot of roster flexibility for a team.

But he’s had some knee and ankle injuries that could worry some teams.