Was it poetic justice? Maybe. Was it a turning point in the Seahawks' season, one that made the football world stand up and take notice? Absolutely. Here's what people are saying about Seattle's win in New England.

What is it about these teams and the goal line?

OK, so the Seahawks’ goal-line stand wasn’t quite as significant as that other goal-line stop between these two teams.

In case you had forgotten, or blocked it out of your memory, the fine folks at NBC made darn sure you were aware Seattle lost to New England in Super Bowl XLIX on a slant play from the 2-yard line.

[ For full game coverage, visit our Seahawks Game Center ]

So it was almost too perfect when New England drove down the field on its final drive Sunday, setting up shop at the 2-yard line with 43 seconds to play. Seattle didn’t flinch.

New England tried two quarterback sneaks, one rush with their bruising tailback, LeGarrette Blount, and finally a fade to the best tight end in football, Rob Gronkowski.

No dice.

Was it poetic justice? Maybe. Was it a turning point in the Seahawks’ season, one that made the football world stand up and take notice? Absolutely.

Russell Wilson found his legs, Doug Baldwin rekindled his love for the end zone, the Seahawks unearthed a hidden gem named C.J. Prosise in the ground game, and of course this already-proud defense went toe-to-toe with the Patriots in New England, and emerged victorious.

Here’s what people are saying about Seattle’s 31-24 win on “Sunday Night Football”: