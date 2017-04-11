A report Tuesday on the asking price for Seattle cornerback Richard Sherman led to a conclusion by many that the Seahawks are lowering their asking price in any potential trade.

The job of the NFL Network is, of course, to talk about the NFL all day long.

And one of the hotter topics in the NFL right now is Richard Sherman and the “will he or won’t he be traded?” saga.

So of course, the NFL Network will talk about it.

In the course of that talking about it today, Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network noted that the Seahawks’ asking price is roughly a first- and a third-round pick, or basically what the New York Jets got for Darrelle Revis in 2014 (and also what people have been saying for weeks now would be a logical asking price).

Garafolo further noted that no one has come close to offering what Seattle is asking, and that for that reason alone he’s not sure a trade will happen.

“Nobody has come close to possibly paying that right now,” Garafolo said.

That that asking price was different from one report last week, though, led to a conclusion — and the way social media works these days, a bunch of subsequent reports — that the Seahawks are suddenly asking less for Sherman now than they had been. That report last Friday, recall, stated that the Seahawks want a first-round pick plus “a very good player.”

But setting aside the issue of whether one offer is necessarily better than the other — maybe the Seahawks would rather not take on another big contract if one of the stated points of even thinking about a Sherman trade is to clear up cap space and get younger? — and that all trade offers are going to be somewhat different (a first and a third from the Browns would be a lot more valuable than a first and a third from the Patriots, for instance) Garafolo’s report didn’t indicate that the price had dropped.

He was merely stating that he has heard that has been the price and has not been met and that until it would be met that no trade would be possible.

Garafolo felt strongly enough about correcting what he thought was a misinterpretation created from his initial comments that he went back on the air later in the day to state that he was not reporting that anything had changed (he also made a similar comment on Twitter).

“I want to be crystal clear right now,” he said and then repeated that a first- and a third-round pick is the least of what it would take to get Sherman.

“That’s the asking price, that has always been the asking price and the indication is that’s going to continue to be the asking price,” Garafolo said.

Also worth remembering in all of this is the timeline set out last week by Seahawks general manager John Schneider during a radio interview on ESPN 710 Seattle. In that interview Schneider said the trade talks “basically stems from being down at the Indy Combine (the NFL Combine in Indianapolis in March).”

The way he seemed to portray, the Seahawks got a good sense at the Combine of what the market might be for Sherman and have proceeded accordingly since then, which is why everyone involved has been saying that they don’t necessarily expect anything to happen — as Garafolo noted today, what Seattle wants for Sherman is not what anyone else has been willing to give up for him so far.

That could change, and the draft — which begins April 27 — is a logical time for when a team might become more willing to alter its offer, or for Seattle to change what it might want.

But for today, things appear status quo, which was the basic point of everything Garafolo was saying.