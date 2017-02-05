Sports fans can come up with plenty of reasons to loathe No. 12, but his postseason success puts him above all those who have played the game.

The boos are inevitable, because that’s how it is when you’re Tom Brady. The man Public Policy Polling said was the most disliked quarterback in the country finds jeers as ubiquitous as oxygen.

Then again, the cheers are inevitable for Tom Brady, too. Did we mention that same poll lists him as the most liked QB in the country? Brady can’t go two steps without somebody — man or woman — swooning on the spot.

Some have dismissed this Patriots-Falcons Super Bowl matchup as bland, but that’s impossible when Brady is involved. History and mythology are on the line every time No. 12 takes the field in the Big Game, and considering he’s trying to surpass Joe Montana and Terry Bradshaw’s title total, mathematics are too.

By the numbers Tom Brady has rewritten the NFL’s postseason record book in his 16 seasons as a starter. 24 postseason wins 1,263 passing attempts 788 completions 8,628 yards 16 touchdowns 7 He is the first player to appear in seven Super Bowls, and with a victory would have the most rings (5), tied with Charles Haley. Source: AP

So as the New England signal-caller prepares for Super Bowl No. 7, an unfathomable feat for a sixth-round pick, I ask: Who is Tom Brady?

And the answer is — whoever you want him to be.

Polarizing sports fans is a prerequisite for all great athletes, but Brady seems to be the most heavily interpreted inkblot. People justify their admiration or detestation for him with supreme confidence.

Depending on the prescription of the fan goggles, there are a number of manifestations of the 39-year-old. Let’s take a look at a few.

The Cheater

Deflategate was the best thing that could have happened to Brady Haters worldwide. It gave them a built-in excuse to invalidate his success by arguing he ducked the rules for years.

His potential innocence is immaterial. His dominance since the scandal (a Super Bowl win, two top-4 passer rating seasons) seems to be, too. For those hellbent on discarding Brady’s achievements, those underinflated footballs were the shot clock, and anything that happens after is waved off. Unfair? Probably. But when has fandom been anything else?

The Beneficiary

This is a big one. What would Brady’s legacy be had the infamous tuck-rule call not gone the Patriots’ way vs. the Raiders in 2001? What if Adam Vinatieri hadn’t kicked a game-tying 45-yarder through the snow that same game, or nailed a 48-yard game-winner in the Super Bowl three weeks later? What if there was no Malcolm Butler to steal a Super Bowl win from the Seahawks? And more than anything — what if Brady never got paired up with Bill Belichick?

The argument of choice for many Brady bashers is that the Patriots went 11-5 with Matt freakin’ Cassel at quarterback in 2008, and were 3-1 sans Brady this season. What this same group likely won’t point out, however, is that Brady was twice on the wrong end of Super Bowl heroics, such as David Tyree’s helmet catch in 2008 or Mario Manningham’s snag in 2012.

The generally-hatable human being

Bette Midler (yes, I’m quoting Bette Midler) once said “The worst part of success is trying to find someone who is happy for you.” And a guy with four Super Bowl rings, one supermodel wife, Clooney-esque looks and near peerless national fame is the epitome of successful.

Folks don’t like that. They may not also like the fact that Brady has had as many hairstyles as he has had wide receivers, or that he supported Donald Trump from the outset of his candidacy.

And while it’s the public’s right to dislike Brady for any reason they see fit, most reasons are just to distract from the fact that he’s …

The greatest quarterback ever

Some might point to the fact that Montana is 4 for 4 in Super Bowls while Brady is 4 for 6. But do you want to know what’s better than 4 for 6? 4 for 7. And 4 for 8 is better than that.

Super Bowl participants aren’t drawn out of a hat — they earn their berths by knocking off whoever stands in their way. Montana shouldn’t be rewarded for getting there fewer times than Brady.

The fact is, this kind of sustained excellence is unprecedented in football. Brady has six more playoff wins than any quarterback in league history, and he gets a first-round bye in most years.

Even if there are 12 QBs with better playoff passer ratings (Montana, Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers and Kurt Warner, to name a few), Brady incessantly putting his team in a position for postseason success separates him from the field.

So go ahead and loathe him. It’s become somewhat of a national pastime and perfectly within the rules of legitimate sports hating.

But if you take those goggles off, it’s clear: Brady is the best to have ever played the game.