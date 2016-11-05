He’s treading with the weight of a fly knowing the potential ramifications of this query, but Matt Calkins can’t help but wonder: When it comes to the Seahawks’ stagnant offense, has quarterback Russell Wilson been getting a pass?

There are certain questions you don’t ask in this town lest you face the wrath of the angry villagers.

And there are certain figures so deified that criticizing them counts as a mortal sin.

So I’m going to tread with the weight of a fly knowing the potential ramifications of this query, but I can’t help but wonder: When it comes to the Seahawks’ stagnant offense, has Russell Wilson been getting a pass?

It’s no secret Seattle has had an aversion to the end zone for much of the season. Its 131 points are the second-fewest the team has scored through seven games since Wilson’s rookie year. In fact, had Earl Thomas not returned a fumble for a touchdown vs. New Orleans last Sunday, the Seahawks would have fewer points heading into their eighth game than they did in 2012. But how much of this do you put on the quarterback’s shoulders?

I ask because there are a number of variables in play here — probably more variables than ever for Wilson. In one respect, this is the first time he entered the season as the clear focal point of Seattle’s offense, a distinction previously held by Marshawn Lynch. But he also has been hampered by injuries, an impotent running game, and the lowest-paid offensive line in the league.

So while there is a case for excusing some of his poor statistics, there is also a case to be made that, well — he has just been off.

Here are the numbers: Heading into Week 9, Wilson is 15th in the NFL in yards (1,812), 11th in yards per attempt (7.52) and 13th in completion percentage (65.6). These are serviceable stats for any quarterback in the league, and given the strength of the Seahawks’ defense, probably more than enough to win games.

But when you take a closer look, particularly in regards to crossing the plane, that’s where No. 3’s numbers start to dip.

As it stands, Wilson’s five touchdown passes rank 29th in the league, which has him in a tie with San Francisco’s Blaine Gabbert, who has played in two fewer games. His passer rating of 91.5, meanwhile, is 19th in the league — which is striking given how he was first last year and is second all-time behind Aaron Rodgers.

And then there’s his total QBR — ESPN’s advanced metric measuring a quarterback’s overall value — which ranks 26th in the NFL. He was in the top six in QBR every year before this one. Is that all the result of injuries, O-line and running game?

Hey, maybe it is. Wilson has long relied on his mobility to get out of jams, and if he doesn’t feel like he can run, he might hurry throws he otherwise wouldn’t have. It’s just that … there have been examples this year where he’s looked great out of the pocket.

When he torched the Jets for 309 yards and three touchdown passes, the thought was that his knee injury was almost a blessing — that it forced him to make his arm his primary weapon on offense. Remember that historic four-game stretch last year when he threw 16 touchdowns and zero picks? He averaged only 25 yards rushing during those games.

In other words, Wilson doesn’t need his legs to be productive offensively. And while his injuries have no doubt hindered him this year, he has also missed throws he usually makes.

Of course, there is also the line and the missing run game, both of which surely contribute to Wilson’s struggles. It’s just that, when you look at the great quarterbacks over the past 10 years or so — guys like Tom Brady, Ben Roethlisberger, Aaron Rodgers and Peyton Manning — they were at the top of the charts statistically no matter who was around them.

Brady had the third-best passer rating in the league last year despite his team being 30th in rushing. Roethlisberger had the fourth-best QBR in 2012 despite his team having the fourth-lowest yards-per-carry mark.

The great ones tend to find a way.

Then again, it’s possible the injuries Wilson sustained were worse than anything the aforementioned signal callers played through. It’s also worth pointing out that we were having a similar conversation about the Seahawks’ offense at this time last year, only for them to explode in the second half. And given how Wilson said he’s feeling as good as he has since Week 1, perhaps this season will follow a similar trajectory.

Based on some of the throws he’s made this year, I’m not sure Wilson is fully deserving of a pass, but given his track record, I’d say he’s probably earned one. Now isn’t the time to bash the Seahawks’ franchise quarterback. It is, however, time for that quarterback to step up his game.