Former Seahawks cornerback Marcus Trufant talks with Geoff about the challenges of transitioning from NFL player to full-time businessman since his retirement in 2014. Trufant runs a string of businesses, including the company that produces The Barbershop, a weekly show featured Wednesday nights on Sports Radio KJR and co-hosted by him and former Huskies running back Terry Hollimon.

THIS WEEK’S HEADLINES

1. Longtime Seattle sports promoter Bob Walsh dies at 76 in Istanbul, Turkey.

2. Former Seattle Impact indoor soccer owner Dion Earl ordered to pay nearly $1 million in damages and legal fees to ex-employees

3. NFL ratings take another hit from two more blowout games

4. Facebook Live post from locker room by Pittsburgh Steelers wideout Antonio Brown wasn’t as impromptu as it first appeared

5. NBC Sports goes Hollywood with its biggest NHL All-Star Game engagement marketing campaign ever ahead of Sunday’s contest in Los Angeles