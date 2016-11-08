Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce learns he doesn’t have same privilege as officials.

Well, that’s one way to throw in the towel.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce got 30 yards in penalties — not to mention ejected — from Sunday’s game for throwing his waistband cloth at an official because a pass-interference penalty wasn’t called. But he did learn one valuable lesson:

“I can’t throw my flag at the ref, but he can throw his all day long.”

Headlines

• On a Raider fan’s sign during Sunday night’s game: “Las Vegas: If you build it, we won’t come.”

• At Fark.com: “Bud Black named as the next manager the Colorado Rockies will fire.”

Boston pops

Gate 34 at Terminal C at Boston’s Logan Airport is getting rechristened in honor of just-retired Red Sox slugger David “Big Papi” Ortiz.

Rival LaGuardia in New York, not to be outdone, plans to rename a baggage carousel for Alex Rodriguez.

No kidding

Nonshocking headline of the week, at SI.com: “Dale Earnhardt Jr. got busted for speeding.”

Never on Friday

Some football purists are up in arms over the Big Ten’s plans to play some games on Friday nights because it infringes on high schools’ prime night.

On the flip side, there’s a growing contingent that thinks Rutgers should play all its games on Fridays.

Talking the talk

• Steve Simmons of the Toronto Sun, on A’s GM Billy Beane trading away Addison Russell to the Cubs and Josh Donaldson to the Blue Jays in 2014: “An all-star left side of an infield. The next movie made about him should be a horror film.”

• Jim Barach of WCHS-TV in Charleston, W.Va., after a lifelong Cubs fan, 85, died just hours after the team finally won the World Series: “The family is sending a note of thanks to Steve Bartman for giving him another 13 years of life.”

• Brad Dickson of the Omaha (Neb.) World-Herald, on Nebraska’s football team playing Wisconsin and Ohio State back to back: “The last time someone had a road test this stiff, it was Lewis and Clark.”

• RJ Currie of SportsDeke.com, on the Eagles cutting receiver Josh Huff after his arrest for DUI and possession of a weapon: “In NFL justice, it might have been better for Huff if the gun had been loaded instead of him.”

Grass strains

Some marijuana businesses got together and hosted a charity golf tournament — the O.penVAPE Open — in Englewood, Colo.

Participants said the fairways could use some work, but they’d never experienced better greens.