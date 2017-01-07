Seahawks’ offense and defense ace test against the Lions during their wild-card game against the Lions.

Here are some early grades from Seattle’s 26-6 win over Detroit in Saturday’s wild-card playoff game.

OFFENSE

This was old-school Seahawks football, with the run truly setting up the pass.

Thomas Rawls had his best game of the season with 161 yards against the team from his home state. The Flint native had 107 yards at halftime en route to setting a team postseason record for rushing yards in a playoff game.

One new wrinkle — fullback Marcel Reece played substantially throughout as the Seahawks made regular use of the I-formation in establishing the run early.

With the defense softened up, Russell Wilson got hot in the fourth quarter to end up with a typical Wilson game: 23 of 30, two touchdowns, no picks and 224 yards.

While Seattle had maybe its best run-blocking game of the season, the pass blocking was a struggle at times, particularly left tackle George Fant. Fant was beaten twice in the first three quarters for sacks by Detroit’s Ziggy Ansah.

Grade: A-minus.

DEFENSE

This was the best the defense has looked since Earl Thomas was injured, keeping Detroit and Matthew Stafford in check throughout.

At least three Detroit drops helped. But Seattle also hounded Stafford and made the plays when it had to.

Seattle moved cornerback DeShawn Shead inside at times to cover 220-pound Anquan Boldin. Shead broke up a pass on third down late in the second quarter to force a Detroit punt and had another third-down pass breakup on a throw to Marvin Jones late in the first half that forced a Detroit field goal.

Bobby Wagner and K.J. Wright teamed for a key stop on fourth down on the first play of the second quarter when the game was scoreless.

Grade: A.

SPECIAL TEAMS

A somewhat spotty day.

Steven Hauschka was low on a 43-yard attempt in the first half but it had just enough oomph to get across for three points.

Later, a Hauschka point-after attempt hit the right upright and bounced away for what was his seventh missed PAT of the season.

New snapper Tyler Ott made a big play, downing a Jon Ryan punt at the 4-yard line early in the third quarter.

Jeron Johnson had huge hit on Detroit returner Andre Roberts that forced the Lions to start at their own 16 following the Hauschka field goal that put the Seahawks up 13-6 early in the fourth quarter.

But newly-signed returner Devin Hester made little impact and let one punt drop in the fourth quarter that along with a Seattle penalty resulted in the Seahawks starting at their own 18 on a play that snapped from the Lions’ 17.

Grade: B-minus.