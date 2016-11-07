Seahawks show some sparks on offense (though the running game struggled) and the defense was on the field a lot once again but made the big plays when Seattle needed it against the Bills.

Just as Russell Wilson again looked like his old self, the defense appeared to be a bunch of imposters.

And the Seattle running game? It simply looked invisible.

But Wilson and the dynamic receiving of tight end Jimmy Graham and a dramatic late defensive stand allowed the Seahawks to escape with a 31-25 win over Buffalo Monday night.

The win moves Seattle to 5-2-1 on the season and into the No. 2 seed in the NFC.

But it hardly answered questions about just how good this team is as the defense allowed the Bills to run up and down the field all night, finishing with 425 yards.

But after reaching the Buffalo 10 with just over a minute left, the Bills couldn’t move it any closer, with a Cliff Avril sack on third down forcing a fourth-and-15 pass that fell woefully incomplete.

OFFENSE

As coach Pete Carroll had promised all week, Wilson indeed looked more fleet afoot from the start than he had since the first game of the season.

A full week of practice also appeared to bring back Wilson’s accuracy, which was signaled early on a 50-yard dime to Baldwin to set up Seattle’s first touchdown in the first quarter.

Wilson almost literally could not have been better in the first half, completing 14 of 17 passes for 229 yards and two touchdowns with a passer rating of 158.0 — 158.3 is a perfect rating

Wilson, though, got lots of help from Graham, who made two incredible one-handed touchdown catches — of 17 and 18 yards — and had six receptions on six targets in the first half for 94 yards.

The running game, though remained nonexistent, and at some point that figures to come back and bite the Seahawks.

Christine Michael scored on a 3-yard touchdown run in the second quarter but otherwise was invisible.He had just one yard on five carries through three quarters, and the Seahawks went with rookie C.J. Prosise as the primary tailback in the fourth quarter (it was unclear if Michael was hurt or just replaced).

Seattle got just 10 yards on eight carries from Michael and Prosise and was held to a season-low 33.

The offensive line had a really hit-and-miss night. Seattle did a nice job picking up some blitzes that led to big plays. But there were also times when Wilson had little choice but to throw it away.

Wilson was sacked four times after having been sacked 12 times in the first seven games.

GRADE: B-minus.

DEFENSE

What a weird night for the defense, which allowed 425 yards and 40:17 of possession but also came through at the end to salvage the win.

The Seahawks missed as many tackles as they have in any game all season, if not in any time during the Carroll era.

The pass rush was also inconsistent other than when coming from Avril, who was his typically havoc-inducing self.

The Seahawks seemed to miss the inside rush of Michael Bennett, while the Bills continually picked apart Seattle’s zone defense. Brock Coyle, in his second start at strongside linebacker, got beaten a time or two as did nickelback Jeremy Lane.

The Seahawks entered the game just plus-one in turnover margin with Seattle’s seven takeaways tied for just 27th in the league. The Seahawks got just one and it was due mostly to a Buffalo mistake when confusion on a pass route led to Taylor throwing it right to Richard Sherman in the end zone in the third quarter.

It was just the sixth interception of the season for Seattle, third by Sherman.

Newcomer Damontre Moore made a couple of big plays late, including a solo tackle of McCoy at the two-minute warning.

The Seahawks struggled again all night to stop third downs, allowing 12 of 17 third-down conversions, and now has allowed 31 of 58 the past three games.

Seattle got fortunate to stop the Bills on a drive late in the fourth quarter when a tripping penalty on Buffalo forced a third and 20 and ultimately a punt.

GRADE: C.

SPECIAL TEAMS

What a mixed bag night it was in this category.

A blocked punt on the first possession led to an easy Buffalo touchdown and a quick 7-0 deficit for the Seahawks.

But Tyler Lockett looked as spry as he has all season returning kicks and set up the Seahawks in god field position with two good returns — one kickoff, one punt — in the first half. Seattle’s average drive start of its own 37 in the first half tied a season high.

Jon Ryan with the big punt at the needed time, a 62-yarder late in the game.

That forced Buffalo to need 60 yards to get the winning touchdown, and just enough breathing room to survive for another day.

GRADE: B.