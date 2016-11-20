The Seahawks beat the Eagles 26-15 and looked impressive on offense and defense as Seattle continued to solidify its standing as one of the best teams in the NFC.

As great as Russell Wilson was throughout Seattle’s 26-15 win over the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, he couldn’t crow about having the best passer rating on the team.

That belonged to receiver Doug Baldwin — though Baldwin had to thank Wilson for his perfect passer rating of 158.3 after tossing a third-quarter 15-yard scoring pass to the Seattle quarterback on a trick play.

The touchdown helped break open the game and typified an afternoon when the Seattle offense feasted on big plays for a third straight week.

C.J. Prosise uncorked a 72-yard touchdown run on Seattle’s second series to start the onslaught, with Wilson later connecting on four passes of 30 yards or longer through the first three quarters.

Seattle averaged just over 10 yards per play in the first half (300 yards on 29 plays) and finished with a season-high 439 yards.

The defense, meanwhile, allowed one scoring drive in the first half, a 13-play, 68-yarder, but then shut down the Eagles the rest of the way — of Philly’s next eight drives, five ended in punts, two in interceptions and one on downs before the Eagles then put together a scoring drive late.

The win allowed the Seahawks to keep pace with Dallas for the No. 1 seed in the NFC — the Cowboys improved to 9-1 with a win at Baltimore — and moved them three games ahead of Arizona in the NFC West with the Cardinals losing at Minnesota.

The game was one of the harder-hitting of the season and each team paid a significant price.

While it was immediately unclear the severity of the injuries, among the Seattle players who left and did not return included running back C.J. Prosise (shoulder), cornerback DeShawn Shead (hamstring), safety Earl Thomas (hamstring) and running back Troymaine Pope (ankle).

OFFENSE

With each passing week, Carroll’s comments of a few weeks ago look that much more prescient. After a 25-20 loss to New Orleans Carroll predicted that with Wilson getting healthier the offense would break out of its funk.

It has done just that as the Seahawks have scored 31, 31 and 26 points the last three games and have set season-high totals in yards the last two weeks (420 at Patriots).

The Seahawks had 300 yards in the first half, averaging more than 10 yards per play. Seattle had four plays of 30 yards or longer — all by different players — and another of 20 as the big-play outburst that began against Buffalo continued for a third straight game.

The Seahawks, though, struggled at times to turn all those yards into points, scoring touchdowns on just one of three drives inside the 20 (with the other two TDs coming on plays that snapped outside the 20).

The offensive line committed its share of penalties – four in the first half alone — but in general this appeared another step in the right direction, and came despite being short-handed for a time.

Rookie Rees Odhiambo got the first snaps of his career filling in for an injured George Fant in the first half. Odhiambo was the only backup tackle the Seahawks had after deciding to make veterans Bradley Sowell and J’Marcus Webb inactive for the game.

Odhiambo finished off the series that resulted in Seattle’s second touchdown and played all of another series that led to a field goal.

The injuries to Prosise and Pope, and the decision to have Alex Collins be inactive led to the Seahawks using Pope, the team’s backup quarterback, for a few plays in the fourth quarter.

Grade: A-minus.

DEFENSE

The Eagles came into the game scoring 25.1 points per game.

Philadelphia had just 199 yards and one touchdown until putting together a garbage-time drive in the fourth quarter that padded both totals.

Seattle gave up one drive late in the first quarter and early in the second — a 13-play, 68-yard mark that resulted in a touchdown and a brief Eagles lead.

Seattle then caught a couple of breaks on what could have been big plays for the Eagles in the first half when a 57-yard touchdown on a tight end screen was nullified due to illegal formation, and when struggling receiver Nelson Agholor dropped a pass when wide open about 20 yards downfield.

But otherwise, the Seattle defense didn’t allow much to come easy for the Eagles, whose receivers had just two catches for 15 yards in the first half.

The Seahawks also improved vastly on third downs from the last few weeks, allowing just 6 of 16 third-down conversions.

Cliff Avril had what is becoming his weekly stellar game picking up his 10th sack — already the most of his Seattle career.

And credit Bobby Wagner with another magnificent game as he led the Seahawks with 15 tackles and helped hold Philly to just 62 yards rushing after the first quarter.

Grade: A-minus.

SPECIAL TEAMS

For the second straight week, the Seahawks had a point after touchdown blocked, and Seattle has now missed four PATs for the season.

Stephen Hauschka also missed a 44-yard field goal in the fourth quarter in which the snap and hold appeared fine. Hauschka is 21 for 24 for the season.

Jon Ryan had a 58-yard punt that took a few fortunate bounces and was downed at the 2 in the third quarter.

Tyler Lockett was as aggressive returning as he has been all year with an 18-yard return in the third quarter helping set up the Seahawks in Eagles’ territory.

Grade: C.