Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson threw three touchdown passes and passed for 229 yards in a 24-3 victory over the Rams. Meantime, the defense bottled up Los Angeles quarterback Jared Goff.

Here are some grades from the Seahawks’ 24-3 win over the Rams on Thursday night at CenturyLink Field.

OFFENSE

Other than a couple of really bad throws — including his career-high 11th interception late in the game, this was mostly the bounce-back performance Russell Wilson wanted as he threw for three touchdowns and 229 yards.

His favorite target was Tyler Lockett, who got the start ahead of Jermaine Kearse and finished with seven receptions for a career-high 130 yards and a touchdown.

But this wasn’t the running came breakthrough that the Seahawks were hoping for as Seattle had 94 yards on 30 attempts, 33 coming from punter Jon Ryan on a fake punt in the fourth quarter.

Thomas Rawls had 49 yards on 21 carries, but the lack of yards was mostly due to a line breakdowns.

The offensive line was again spotty, including getting called for five false starts — three on rookie Germain Ifedi.

GRADE: B-minus

DEFENSE

The Seahawks caught a few breaks early on two potential touchdown passes that Jared Goff simply missed on.

But this was mostly the dominant performance that was expected against an offense ranked 32nd in the NFL and which played like it throughout.

After getting just one sack in the last three games — and little pressure Sunday at Green Bay – the Seattle defensive front bounced back in a big way.

The Seahawks, who had blitzed just four times against Aaron Rodgers, had no issue throwing a lot of varied looks at Goff and ultimately finishing with five sacks.

Frank Clark, quiet most of the last month, had two sacks as did Cliff Avril, who set a career-high with 11.5 for the season.

The secondary was shakier as the Rams had some open receivers early. But Goff let the Seahawks off the hook a few times, notably when he underthrew Mike Thomas on a potential long TD in the first quarter.

GRADE: B-plus.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Good coverage, some decent returns by Lockett and then the 33-yard run by punter Jon Ryan, though it was a play on which he suffered a potential concussion.

GRADE: B.