The Seahawks put up a season low in offensive yards after appearing to turn the corner the previous two games. Seattle’s defense, meantime, kept the team in it after the first two possessions.

TAMPA, Fla. — The good news for the Seahawks Sunday?

Everyone else in the NFC West lost, meaning Seattle’s three-game lead on the rest of the division was safe no matter what happened against Tampa Bay.

The bad news?

Everything else.

The injury-riddled Seahawks turned in one of their most feeble offensive performances in recent memory, losing to the Bucs 14-5 — a defeat that also snapped Seattle’s streak of being within one score of its opponent in the fourth quarter of 98 straight games.

Seattle’s defense gave up touchdowns the first two times the Bucs had the ball, then shut out Tampa Bay the rest of the way and created two turnovers in the final 10:14 to keep the Seahawks in the game.

But Seattle had two turnovers of its own in the final eight minutes and ultimately was held to just the lone field goal and 245 yards, the lowest total of the season.

OFFENSE

The Seahawks started three rookies up front with Joey Hunt getting the nod at center in place of Justin Britt to go along with George Fant at left tackle and Germain Ifedi at right guard.

Seattle then shook up things further on the line, replacing Garry Gilliam with Bradley Sowell following the first series.

That led to tough sledding all game as Wilson was sacked six times and rarely had time to throw, while Rawls was held to 38 yards on 12 carries.

For the first 30 minutes, little worked up front as Wilson was sacked four times, losses that resulted in Seattle finishing the first half with just one net yard passing.

With little time to throw, Wilson was 3 for 8 for 20 yards passing in the first half with an interception — just his third of season — finishing the half with a passer rating of 6.2.

Thankfully for the Seahawks, Wilson was as mobile as he has been all season, which not only allowed him to escape numerous times early but also serve as most of Seattle’s offense — he had four carries for 36 yards in the first half, a season-high for a game and almost half of the 79 he had for the season coming into the game.

Seattle was 0 for its first 10 third-down conversions. Maybe most vexing was the failure to convert a third-and-one late in the third quarter when fullback Will Tukuafu was stopped for no gain.

GRADE: D-minus.

DEFENSE

After giving up long touchdown drives on the Bucs’ first two possessions, the defense settled down and not only held Tampa Bay scoreless the rest of the game but essentially was the reason for all the points Seattle got as well as keeping hope alive with the two late forced turnovers.

Frank Clark forced a hold in the end zone by Tampa Bay tight end Luke Stocker that resulted in a safety and made the score 14-2. Seattle then moved just enough on the next possession to make it 14-5.

In the fourth quarter, Athyba Rubin forced a fumble and Kam Chancellor got an interception that kept the Seahawks within striking distance.

Seattle also put the clamps on Mike Evans late after he had four catches for 62 yards and two touchdowns in the first quarter — he finished with eight for 104.

The Seahawks appeared to use Richard Sherman to often cover Evans man-to-man when Evans was lined up outside. But the Seahawks also played plenty of zones, and it appeared that at least four of Evans’ six first-half receptions came in zone. Sherman, though, was beaten by Evans for a 23-yard touchdown that put the Bucs up 14-0. Sherman argued that Evans had pushed off.

The Seahawks defense also came up big at the end of the first half when K.J. Wright was ruled to tackle tight end Cameron Brate inbounds, which allowed time to run out before the Bucs could stop the clock to get their field goal unit on.

Wright also stopped Doug Martin for a three-yard loss on a third-and-one play on Tampa Bay’s first possession of the third quarter, forcing a punt from midfield.

Steven Terrell, starting in place of Thomas — whose streak of consecutive starts officially end at 106 — appeared to play well after the first two drives.

Seattle defense has allowed just 145 yards last two quarters after giving up 150 in first.

GRADE: B.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Jon Ryan’s 48-yard punt that pinned the Bucs at the 4 early in the second quarter proved critical. Clark’s safety came two plays later to make it 14-2 and the Seahawks then drove for a field goal on the possession following the kick to make it 14-5.

But she Seahawks were forced to start fro their own 7 early in the fourth quarter when Tyler Lockett fielded a punt and was immediately tackled on a play when Seattle sent extra players in to try to block the kick.

GRADE: B.