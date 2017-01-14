The offense looked great on the first drive, but couldn’t do much after that. Meantime, the defense appeared to miss Earl Thomas more than ever.

ATLANTA — Here are some early grades from Seattle’s 36-20 divisional playoff loss to the Falcons here Saturday.

OFFENSE

Seattle knew it might need to win a shootout. But after some bright moments early, the Seahawks largely wilted against a young Atlanta defense.

The pass protection was stellar early. Garry Gilliam, largely matched up against Vic Beasley (who led the NFL with 15.5 sacks), kept Beasley at bay on what was a 33-yard pass from Wilson to Paul Richardson on Seattle’s second series to set up field goal.

And Russell Wilson had plenty of time on most plays on the first drive of the game, an efficient 14-play, 89-yard march.

But the Seattle offensive line was largely overwhelmed throughout the second and third quarters as the Falcons took charge.

Wilson was far from flawless throwing, notably missing an open Doug Baldwin deep down the middle early in the fourth quarter.

Thomas Rawls, so dynamic last week in gaining 161 yards, had some nice runs early with 29 yards on six attempts in the first quarter and finishing with just 34.

But he had just five yards over the next two quarters as Atlanta took control.

GRADE: C-minus.

DEFENSE

Boy, did the Seahawks miss Earl Thomas down the stretch of the season.

Atlanta didn’t take or get a lot of deep shots against the Seahawks. But they kept just moving it, and Thomas’ replacement – Steven Terrell — missed tackles a few times that led to big plays.

Seattle got some pressure on Matt Ryan but not enough.

And without Thomas, the Seattle secondary was leaky with Atlanta having open receivers all over the place all day long.

Ryan missed on a few throws and Atlanta also had one drop or the score might have been worse.

Atlanta also got the running game going better as the game went along, finishing with 99 yards on 28 attempts.

GRADE: D.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Devin Hester almost really paid off. But his apparent 80-yard punt return in the second quarter was called back, a key turning point as Atlanta then got a safety in a sequence that turned a potential 17-7 Seattle lead into an almost immediate deficit.

A Jon Ryan punt in the second quarter took a fortunate Seattle bounce and was downed at the Atlanta 1. But the Falcons then drove 99 yards for a touchdown that signaled that this game was going their way.

GRADE: C.