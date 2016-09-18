Beaten up for much of the game, the Seahawks were finally beaten down in a new setting but against a familiar and vexing opponent — the Rams.

Seattle’s offense, led by gimpy quarterback Russell Wilson and playing the second half without injured running back Thomas Rawls, lost to the Rams 9-3, going without a touchdown for the first time since a 13-6 loss at San Francisco on Oct. 18, 2012.

And yet, Seattle was in position to pull off a second straight fourth-quarter comeback before Christine Michael fumbled at the Rams’ 27 with under a minute left.

The Seahawks played much the second half without two second-year players who have been ticketed for big roles this season — tailback Thomas Rawls and receiver Tyler Lockett. Each left in the second quarter — Rawls with a leg injury and Lockett a knee injury. Lockett returned in the fourth quarter while Rawls did not return.

Lockett caught a 53-yard pass from Wilson to begin Seattle’s final drive with 1:33 left. But the Michael fumble put a fitting end to a disastrous day of offense as the Seahawks were held to just 67 yards rushing.

Seattle is now 1-1 and will host San Francisco next Sunday.

OFFENSE

The Seahawks — outmanned most of the game up front — could get nothing going in the running game early, with the running backs managing 10 yards on their first 11 carries. Rawls was held to minus-seven on his first seven attempts.

Seattle had just 14 yards rushing overall in the first half.

After Rawls left late in the first half with a leg injury the Seahawks were down to two tailbacks — Michael and rookie Alex Collins.

Michael did most of the rushing late in the game and with 60 on 10 carries but it was hardly enough.

Wilson was 14 of 21 for 140 yards averaging 6.7 yards per attempt and with a QB rating of 85.4 in the first half and finished 22 of 35 for 254 yards and a rating of 84.7.

Jimmy Graham started at tight end (the game officially began with Seattle in a three-tight end set) and played liberally throughout. But he didn’t make a catch until the final drive of the first half when he made receptions on two straight plays good for 26 yards.

Doug Baldwin was held to just three receptions for 20 yards taking several hard hits throughout the game.

After Rawls left late in the first half with a leg injury the Seahawks were down to two tailbacks — Michael and rookie Alex Collins.

Wilson’s mobility issues seemed most evident on a play early in the fourth quarter when on third-and-eight he took off running and was easily tackled in open field for just a two-yard gain.

Seattle’s somewhat odd and only scoring drive ended in disappointment when Wilson’s pass on third-and-goal at the 5 to Jermaine Kearse was broken up in the end zone by Lamarus Joyner. That forced the Seahawks to settle for a 23-yard field goal by Steven Hauschka.

Grade: D-minus.

DEFENSE

The defense could hardly be blamed for the loss but proved just vulnerable enough for the Rams to get the points they needed.

After allowing 39 yards on the Rams’ first series the defense stiffened — helped by some Rams’ errors such as a dropped third-down pass and a couple off-target throws by Case Keenum — and held Los Angeles to three straight punts.

But then the Rams got star tailback Todd Gurley more involved and after he had 19 yards on a pass and 13 more on two runs the Rams faked it to him and Keenum rolled right and then threw back left to an open Lance Kendricks — who had snuck behind Mike Morgan — for 44 yards.

But with first and goal at the Rams then lost six yards in three plays and were forced to settle for another field goal.

Michael Bennett and Tony McDaniel teamed for a four-yard Gurley loss on first down that set the tone for the stand.

The Seahawks gave up three pass plays of 25 yards or longer to Keenum a week after he threw for just 130 on 35 attempts against the 49ers.

A week after DeShawn Shead was judged to have played as well as any cornerback in the NFL, he was targeted repeatedly by the Rams, notably beaten for a 36-yard pass in the third quarter. He also was beaten (if barely) when Keenum hit Britt for 11 yards to pick up a third-and-eight with under four minutes to go.

Frank Clark had maybe his best game as a Seahawk, notably a sack on a third down in the third quarter with the Rams at the Seattle 40, and a tackle for a two-yard-loss on Tavon Austin later in the quarter.

The defense appeared to have potentially saved the game with two sacks early in the fourth quarter after the Rams had a first down at the Seattle 33 — in range for a field goal that could have given them a two-possession lead.

Bennett and Cliff Avril combined for a sack of Keenum and a nine-yard loss on first down and then Clark had another sack on third down to force a Rams’ punt.

Cassius Marsh had what appeared to be a potentially game-turning sack nullified with under three minutes left due to a facemask penalty. Instead of the Rams punting from about the 23 they instead had a first down at the Seattle 47.

Seattle got the ball back but with little time had little margin for error at that point.

Grade: B-minus.

SPECIAL TEAMS

The special teams were not much of a factor for either side aside from the four field goals that accounted for all the scoring.

Paul Richardson, taking over for the injured Tyler Lockett as the returner, brought out the final kickoff the second quarter and got back to only the 14 when a touchback would have allowed the Seahawks to start at the 25.

Richard Sherman returned punts in Lockett’s absence but Lockett returned late in the game.

Neiko Thorpe, signed this week as a free agent, was active in coverage.

Grade: B-minus.