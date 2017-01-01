Seattle’s defense recovers well enough after a dismal start, and special teams again plagued by problems

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Here are some initial grades earned during Seattle’s 25-23 victory over the 49ers on Sunday.

OFFENSE

Just as last weekend, the offense did nothing early, and again struggled to get a running game going before using some big plays in the passing game to get on track.

That the Seahawks had trouble running against a 49ers team that has already set a franchise record for most rushing yards allowed in a season is obviously ominous.

The 49ers came in allowing 171.1 rushing yards a game, most in the NFL. Seattle had just 20 yards on nine carries in the first half before breaking loose late and finishing with 87 yards on the ground.

Seattle had just 20 yards rushing on 13 attempts until Alex Collins ripped off a 26-yard run late in the third quarter.

Thomas Rawls, who suffered a bruised shoulder last week, was again largely ineffective with just 14 yards on eight carries before Collins took over.

The Seahawks appeared to make a concerted effort to get the ball more to tight end Jimmy Graham, who had just four receptions in the past three games.

Graham had three receptions at halftime for 54 yards, including a 42-yarder that set up the touchdown that put Seattle ahead at halftime.

Doug Baldwin had a 41-yard catch just before Graham’s, and finished with two receptions to tie the team’s receptions record for a season with 94.

Rookie Germain Ifedi had another false start on a day in which he seemed to struggle more than the rest of the linemen.

Grade: B-minus

DEFENSE

After a sordid start, the defense held the 49ers to 99 yards in the final three quarters.

Frank Clark had one of his best games with a fumble recovery, a forced fumble on a sack and another tackle for loss, all in the first half.

The Seahawks seemed confused by San Francisco’s zone read plays early and also had some issues defending their crossing routes.

But Seattle slowed down the run after the first quarter — when the 49ers had 154 yards overall.

Seattle finished with five sacks, two by Bobby Wagner who had 10 tackles to finish the regular season with 165, a franchise record.

Grade: B

SPECIAL TEAMS

Snapper Nolan Frese suffered an apparent ankle injury in the first half and while he continued to play it led to some shaky snaps the rest of the game.

A high snap on a punt in the third quarter went out of the end zone for a safety.

And Seattle had yet another point after kick missed — the sixth of the season — in the second quarter, this one was a low kick that was blocked at the line of scrimmage (though it was difficult to determine if the snap was a factor).

Richard Sherman handled punt returns and J.D. McKissic kickoffs in place of the injured Tyler Lockett.

Sherman mostly played it conservatively, fair catching four of six attempts.

Punter Jon Ryan had a 64-yarder in the first half — his longest of the season.

The Seahawks also got bit by a trick play on a San Francisco punt return in the fourth quarter that led to a touchdown that cut the lead to 25-23.

Grade: C.