The Seahawks come away with 31-24 victory over the Patriots and put up strong performances on offense and defense, particularly on the final goal-line stand.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — To Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman, Seattle’s 31-24 win at New England indeed proved that one of the teams on the field still has what it takes to get back to the Super Bowl.

“If they keep playing like this, I’m guessing we’ll see them again,’’ Sherman said of the Patriots.

The implication was obvious — neither he nor anyone else in the Seahawks’ locker room has had any question about Seattle’s Super Bowl worthiness despite a somewhat ragged first half of the 2016 season.

But in case anyone had lost faith in the Seahawks, Seattle gave them reason to again believe, turning in its best overall performance of the season in beating the team that is the current Las Vegas favorite to win the Super Bowl on its home field and doing so despite the Patriots being 7½-point favorites — the biggest spread against them since the seventh game of the 2012 season.

The performance also meant some of the best all-around grades of the year for the Seahawks.

OFFENSE

Russell Wilson again looked more mobile, with his injuries another week in the past. Illustrating that most clearly was a play right before halftime that resulted in Seattle’s second touchdown, when Wilson evaded pressure to keep the play alive and then hit a wide-open Doug Baldwin in the end zone for an 18-yard touchdown to make it 19-14 at halftime.

The Seahawks again came out throwing vertically, continuing the emphasis that began last week against Buffalo — 12 of Wilson’s first 22 completions went for 11 yards or longer.

The running game, so anemic of late, was as on point as it has been all season early, with the Seahawks rushing for 47 yards on their first nine attempts and finishing the first half with 67 on 13.

C.J. Prosise, getting his first start, was a revelation throughout and finished with 153 total yards, 66 on the ground.

The oft-maligned offensive line bought Wilson lots of time on the final drive of the first half, and had one of its better halves of the year in the first 30 minutes.

But the Patriots began to get more pressure in the third quarter, with a sack and then forcing a grounding call to kill a Seattle drive that reached the 5.

Grade: A.

DEFENSE

The final stand gives the Seahawks an A by itself.

Tom Brady threw for more than 300 yards but didn’t have a touchdown pass for the first time all season.

Kam Chancellor, in his first start of the year, made a huge impact throughout but none more so than the final play.

Second-year end Frank Clark again played well, getting his third straight start in place of an injured Michael Bennett, most pivotally getting a sack of Brady on a third-and-goal from the 7 early in the fourth quarter to force a field goal.

The Pats moved easily down the field the first time they had the ball, going 75 yards in nine plays, keyed in part by a pass-interference penalty on Chancellor guarding Rob Gronkowski. This was Chancellor’s first game since Oct. 2 after missing the last four with a groin injury.

Earl Thomas levied a hard hit on Gronkowski with 4:17 left in the second quarter sent that Gronkowski to the sideline. He missed five plays before returning, but the hit also illustrated the physical nature with which the Seattle defense played much of the night.

A penalty also proved pivotal on New England’s TD drive to start the second half as a personal foul on Chancellor for hitting Brady low on third down kept the drive alive. The Patriots ultimately moved 91 yards in 10 plays, capped by LeGarrette Blount’s 13-yard touchdown to take a 21-19 lead.

Grade: A.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Seattle’s PAT after its first touchdown was blocked when the Patriots got good penetration right up the middle. Shea McClellin, who was pushing back J’Marcus Webb, got credit for the block.

Neiko Thorpe continued his strong play in kick coverage, drawing a flag for clipping that forced the Patriots to start at their own 9 in the third quarter (though the Patriots drove for the score).

Tyler Lockett’s 32-yard return gave Seattle good field position, at its own 37, on the drive after the Patriots field goal to take a 24-22 lead.

The Seahawks allowed Cyrus Jones to break free for a 45-yard kickoff return that, after his fumble was recovered by New England, set up the Patriots at the Seattle 43.

The decision to go for two on the last TD was setting up to be heavily debated until the goal-line stand.

Grade: B.