Russell Wilson was a star on offense and the defense picked up three interceptions to help the Seahawks cruise to a 27-17 victory over the Jets on Sunday.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Russell Wilson might have had a sore right ankle and left knee Sunday.

But his right arm was just fine.

And that was about all the Seahawks really needed Sunday to beat the New York Jets 27-17 at MetLife Stadium and improve to 3-1.

After a sluggish start, Wilson and the Seahawks offense caught fire in the second quarter against a New York defense that some boast as having one of the best lines in the NFL.

Wilson, playing with a sprained MCL suffered last week that required a noticeable brace on his left knee, completed 23 of 32 passes for 309 yards and three touchdowns, more than enough to overwhelm a Jets offense that did little most of the game, with Seattle’s defense capping the day with three interceptions in the fourth quarter.

The Seahawks will play next on Oct. 16 against a surprising Atlanta team that improved to 3-1 with a decisive win over Carolina Sunday.

OFFENSE

So yeah, the Seahawks can win with just a passing game.

Seattle had just 47 yards rushing until midway through the fourth quarter. No matter, the Seahawks threw at will against a shaky Jets’ shaky secondary.

After going 2 of 3 for 26 yards in the first quarter, Wilson exploded in the second, hitting all nine of his passes for 165 yards and two touchdowns.

Wilson ended the first half 11-12 for 191 yards and a perfect passer rating of 158.3.

Wilson didn’t do a lot of lateral movement and had just one carry for minus-one yard in the first half. But Wilson was able to elude rushers well enough to buy time and was sacked just once in the first half.

Tight Jimmy Graham had another big game, his second straight with more than 100 yards receiving, the first time he has done that since 2013.

But Wilson’s touchdown throws went to three somewhat unlikely sources: running backs Christine Michael and C.J. Spiller and rookie receiver Tanner McEvoy.

Spiller, signed on Wednesday as a third-down back, caught an 8-yard touchdown for Seattle’s first score to cap a 92-yard drive in the second quarter.

McEvoy then found himself wide open against a blown zone coverage to corral a 42-yard touchdown pass on what was the first reception of his NFL career to make it 14-3 late in the second quarter.

Michael then capped the scoring with a 6-yard reception in the fourth quarter. Michael set a career-high with five receptions.

Tyler Lockett, playing through a sprained knee, was again limited in snaps early on with Paul Richardson again largely serving as the third receiver.

Graham had another big first half as the Seahawks found him in some favorable matchups against smaller defensive backs – he had three catches fro 64 yards by halftime including a long of 27.

He had another circus catch early in the fourth quarter that put him at exactly 100.

Wilson’s throws of 24 to Graham and 27 to Paul Richardson keyed a 61-yard drive early in the fourth quarter that put the game away.

Seattle had just 31 yards rushing on 13 attempts in the first half — 13 coming on a Spiller draw play on third-and-17.

And Michael was held to 19 yards on seven attempts.

But it hardly mattered the way Wilson was throwing it.

Grade: A-minus.

DEFENSE

A late touchdown drive to end the first half put some momentary drama into the game.

Otherwise, this was a pretty stifling performance by the Seattle defense which got two interceptions and held the Jets to just 50 yards rushing.

As had been expected would happen with Eric Decker not playing due to a rotator cuff injury, Richard Sherman covered New York’s number one receiver, Brandon Marshall.

Marshall got the better of Sherman in the first half with three receptions for 72 yards, including a 17-yard touchdown that cut the score to 14-10 at halftime.

Sherman, though, got the better of Marshall in the fourth quarter with an interception that came a play after he had been called for defensive pass interference.

The pick helped set up Seattle’s touchdown that put the Seahawks ahead 24-10.

Seattle also had an intermittent pass rush early, allowing Jets QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, who had thrown six interceptions last week, to complete 14 of 20 passes for 188 yards and a touchdown in the first half.

But the Seahawks appeared to change things up a bit in the second half with an early Bobby Wagner blitz, getting a sack that helped set the tone.

After getting 45 yards on 15 carries rushing in the first half, the Jets were held to just five in the second.

Tony McDaniel, starting in place of an injured Jarran Reed, was particularly stout against the run as was Wagner, who had six tackles in the first half

Each Jets score came after Seattle momentarily appeared to have a drive-stopping turnover that after review allowed New York to keep the ball.

But the Seahawks ended up getting two picks in the fourth quarter — Sherman’s and a later one by Earl Thomas that set up another field goal.

Grade: A-minus.

SPECIAL TEAMS

The kickers were the stars of this one.

After Seattle was stopped on its first possession of the second half, ahead 14-10, Jon Ryan’s 56-yarder forced a fair catch at the Jets’ 8 that helped flip the field and helped set up a field goal on Seattle’s next possession.

And Steven Hauschka made his first field goal longer than 40 yards this season with a 53-yarder in the fourth quarter that put Seattle up 27-10 and came after Wilson had taken a sack on third down.

Spiller uneventfully handled kickoff returns with the team apparently still limiting Lockett.

And Graham recovered an onside kick to basically end it after New York’s bizarre final touchdown on a 42-yard recovery of their own fumble.

Grade: A-minus.