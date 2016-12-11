The Seahawks did very little right on offense and defense during a 38-10 loss to the Packers on Sunday at Lambeau Field.

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Here are early grades on the Seahawks’ 38-10 loss at Green Bay Sunday.

OFFENSE

Russell Wilson’s worst passing game as a Seahawk stands out. But nothing went right as the line allowed pressure and Seattle receivers had trouble hanging on to the ball in an all-around sloppy effort.

The tone was set when Wilson was off target early on two possible touchdowns, overthrowing Doug Baldwin on Seattle’s first possession and then Jimmy Graham on the second. He later threw a pass at the feet of Baldwin on a third down.

Wilson had a brutal first half, completing 8 of 16 passes for 90 yards with two interceptions — giving him five in the last two-and-a-half games after he had just two in the first 10.

He threw another three in the second half — with two bouncing off the hands of Seattle receivers, the first off the usually sure-handed Baldwin for what was his first drop of the year and the other off Troymaine Pope.

Seattle statistically ran it fine, with Thomas Rawls gaining 67 yards on 12 carries before departing midway through the second half. But the early deficit meant Seattle couldn’t really stick with the running game.

Tyler Lockett, whose breakout game last week seemed to indicate Seattle’s offense was finally turning a corner, was held to just one reception for seven yards on six targets.

One of the only bright spots was the play of newly-acquired Marcel Reece as a fullback, catching two passes for 38 yards.

Grade: F.

DEFENSE

In the first game without free safety Earl Thomas, the Seahawks turned in one of their worst defensive outings of the Pete Carroll era.

But while the loss of Thomas and its impact will be examined heavily, what was also a glaring issue was the lack of a pass rush as the Seahawks rarely got pressure on Aaron Rodgers, who was playing with a sore hamstring.

Seattle’s only sack of Rodgers came on the final play of the third quarter — snapping a streak of 10 straight quarters without a sack.

Seattle stayed in a four-man rush much of the night rather than bringing pressure, which might have been a concession to playing without Thomas and his ability to clean up things in the back end.

With time galore to throw, Rodgers picked apart the Seahawks — his passer rating of 150.8 was the highest of any Seattle opponent since Carroll became coach in 2010.

He appeared to particularly target Seattle cornerbacks DeShawn Shead and Jeremy Lane — Lane played most of the game as the Seahawks were almost exclusively in a nickel early on.

Green Bay countered that with a hefty dose of runs early — 11 of the first 19 plays were runs.

But whatever the Packers did worked through the first three quarters as the Packers became the first team this season to break the 30-point mark against the Seahawks.

Grade: F.

SPECIAL TEAMS

The rout meant special teams hardly came into play.

But a Jon Ryan punt of just 31 yards set up a short field in the second quarter that led to a 48-yard touchdown drive that put the Packers up 21-3.

Grade: C-minus.