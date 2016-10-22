Backtalk: Weekly letters to the sports editor.

Seahawks

Sideline outburst was unnecessary

Richard Sherman needs to look into the mirror. His outburst on Sunday against the Falcons was totally uncalled for and disruptive. This is a team sport, not an individual one.

If he has a problem with criticism from his coordinator (justified criticism, by the way), then he is the problem! Or if he has a problem with a teammate, then he should pull him aside and mentor the man with constructive criticism.

The circus he created on the sideline was an absolute joke. I appreciate his passion for his craft, but the reality is, he is not as good as he thinks he is. The size of his contract probably puts him under tremendous pressure to perform at a very difficult position. I get that.

But the attention of the team should be on the field, not on the sideline.

Grow up, Richard Sherman. The team will be better for it.

Hepdoc (online comment)

It was good to see passion on sideline

I totally disagree with the assumption that Richard Sherman’s behavior was the cause of the Falcons’ scoring drives that followed.

Give Atlanta some credit. They got brilliant play from Matt Ryan and their receivers on a couple of those drives. One could make the same assumption that Sherman’s outburst led to getting the defense to better focus and the ability to stop Atlanta’s fourth-quarter drives, which is the exact result Carroll aims to produce with his coaching style.

Sherman’s outburst almost cost them a win? How about Sherman’s outburst re-energized the defense when it was most needed!

Zornfan (online comment)

Interesting look at Seahawks’ past

I very much enjoyed reading Richard Sherman’s family tree piece (“Birds of a feather, Oct. 19).

It brought back fond memories of the early days of Hawk football.

Creig Hamstad, Kenmore

College football

The Apple Cup of our dreams?

With the Huskies playing incredible football, and the Cougars turning things on at the right time, I don’t think it is a pipe dream to see the Apple Cup decide the Pac-12 North and have national implications.

As a die-hard Husky fan, this is what I want to see happen because it raises the profile of college football in our state and gives both programs a lot of respect on a national level. After so many dismal Apple Cups that have only had pride on the line, I am really hoping both teams win out and we all get the dream Apple Cup that means a lot on a national scale.

Jeff Swanson, Everett

