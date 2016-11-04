While third-down conversions were a big key in last week's game, getting to third-and-short was an even bigger one.

As big of a key as anything in Seattle’s 25-20 loss to the Saints last Sunday was the ability of each team to get to third-and-short.

That’s something that maybe can be overlooked in the analysis that often tends to focus on just third-down conversion rates themselves.

The third-down rates were unquestionably telling last week — the Saints were 9-15 while the Seahawks were 5-11 and just 2-6 in the first three quarters.

But what was maybe more pivotal was each team doing enough on the first two downs to set up third-and-short situations.

Of the Saints nine third-downs they converted in the game, eight game on plays of third-and-four or shorter.

Seattle was 4-5 on third-and-eights or shorter.

But due in large part to penalties, the Seahawks had five third downs of 10 yards or longer (including third-and-22 and third-and-16 on the first two drives).

The Saints never had anything other than a third-and-9 all day with 14 of third-and-six or shorter.

New Orleans was able often to get to third-and-short by running just well enough — while the Saints had 123 yards, they needed 35 carries to get that amount. Take out the late 28-yarder and the Saints had 95 yards on 34 carries. But the Saints also had seven runs of four yards or longer on first downs that set up second-and-managables that often then led to third-and-shorts that they were able to easily convert.

Seattle, meanwhile, kept getting behind the sticks in early downs and couldn’t catch up — four of Seattle’s third downs of six yards or longer that it did not convert were set up due to a penalty earlier in the drive.

“Early in the game our first drive we end up with a third-and-22 then our second drive third-and-16,” offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell said. “If we stay in manageable situations, I think we have no issues moving the ball. The next drive we scored. In the game, if you’re talking third down conversions which has been something we’ve talked about, we did a really good job from one to 10. I think we were five-of-eight and in one of those counts where we spiked the ball (on third-and-two late in the game). The other three that we didn’t get where all really long yardage situations. We do that to ourselves early. We overcome those things, I think we made a little bit of a correction on that third down stuff. Obviously you have to keep going, it’s a week by week thing. Staying out of those big- time negative situations will help.”

Interestingly, the Seahawks are doing okay on first down — their average gain per play on first down of 6.24 ranks 11th in the NFL — seeming to speak to the idea that it’s often penalties and other inefficiencies often getting in the way. Seattle ranks just 22nd in third-down efficiency at 37 percent, a bit of a drop from last year’s 46.5, which ranked fourth.

Another thing that continues to plague the Seahawks is field position — no team has started a greater percentage of drives inside their own 20 than Seattle. And Seattle ranks just 17th in starting drives in opponent territory, which seems somewhat at odds with having a defense the caliber of the Seahawks.

Those two factors place an even greater urgency on being able to carve out long drives, which requires converting a few third downs. Seattle needs to begin making those third downs a little easier.