Seahawk offensive lineman Germain Ifedi said Monday he has patched things up with teammate Frank Clark after a training camp incident earlier this month.

Last week it was Seahawk defensive lineman Frank Clark saying publicly that he had apologized to teammate Germain Ifedi for knocking him down with a punch during a training camp scuffle earlier this month.

Monday, it was Ifedi in his first public comments since then saying that he had accepted Clark’s apology and was moving on.

“Things got heated,” Ifedi said following Monday’s practice. “Camp, a little scuffle between O-line and D-line. At least everybody is competing. Me and Frank talked it out it. I know his heart, I know where his heart is always at. Great dude. He lost his head for a second but we’ve all done it. It’s happened to all of us so I can’t judge him for that. I still love him like a brother. We have moved past it and we have been awesome ever since.”

Asked what Clark said to him, Ifedi said: “He just apologized, said things just got heated and he apologized, said it wouldn’t happen again. He would never want to cost his team or hurt his team and I agreed with him. We all have growing to do, all have to grow up and be in this thing together and be teammates and make each other better.”

Ifedi missed a few days of practice following the incident and said Monday he did so because he was in the concussion protocol. He said he had no other specific injury.

“Just sat a couple of days there for just precautionary reasons in the protocol,” he said. “Just had to sit out a couple of days. I’m fine. It wasn’t any problems. So it was good to come out of it with no type of damage.”