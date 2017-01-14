The Seahawks lost two starters during the game as right guard Germain Ifedi suffered a high ankle sprain in the first quarter and cornerback DeShawn Shead a knee injury that could be a torn ACL in the third quarter.

Ifedi said he got hurt on “one of the first running plays. A guy trying to make a tackle or something just it me just right to where I was still planting in the ground and rolled up on me.’’

Ifedi was replaced by fellow rookie Rees Odhiambo, who in the second quarter was at the center of the sequence that turned the game around — it was Odhiambo who stepped on Russell Wilson’s foot resulting in a safety.

Ifedi tried to come back later in the first half but he said he just couldn’t go.

“I was going to hurt the team more than I was going to help the team,’’ he said. “I would have been out there getting other guys hurt. It’s tough that it has to happen today.’’

Shead went down untouched while defending Atlanta receiver Anthony Gabriel. He left the locker room with his leg in a cast and on crutches.

Carroll said the injury was “significant’’ and that it could be an ACL.

Shead is now a restricted free agent.

Cornerback Jeremy Lane also left for a time but Carroll said he just had cramps.