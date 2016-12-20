The Seahawks will give Garry Gilliam another shot as the team's starting right tackle three weeks after he was benched in favor of Bradley Sowell.

The Seahawks’ shuffle of their offensive line continues with two games left in the season: Garry Gilliam will start at right tackle on Saturday against the Cardinals in place of Bradley Sowell.

Gilliam started the season at right tackle, then was benched during the Tampa Bay game three weeks ago in favor of Sowell, who was in turn benched for Gilliam during last week’s game against the Rams.

It’s concerning that the Seahawks haven’t settled on a starting five along the offensive line this late in the season, something offensive line coach Tom Cable hinted at on Tuesday.

“I don’t like it. That’s what it is,” Cable said. “You’d like to be settled in that, but unfortunately it’s not working out that way for us. What it is working out is we’re getting a bunch of guys playing and involved, and I think that bodes well going forward.”

Cable said undrafted rookie George Fant played his best game of the season at left tackle last week. But it’s the right tackle position that’s given the Seahawks problems.

When the Seahawks benched Gilliam in favor of Sowell, Cable mentioned the need for Gilliam to be more physical. “We continue to stress that to him and work with him on it, and obviously for every guy and everyone involved, it’s up to you to do what’s asked of you and to do it the best you can,” Cable said.

And when the Seahawks benched Sowell in favor of Gilliam, Cable mentioned Sowell’s lack of consistency.

“Just wanting him to be rock solid throughout, from beginning of the game to end without let up,” Cable said.