Since Gilliam is a restricted free agent who was tendered an offer last month, Seattle now has five days to match the offer and keep him. But if Seattle does not match then it will lose Gilliam without compensation.

Gilliam last week turned down a multi-year contract. A one-year deal, however, will allow Gilliam to still become an unrestricted free agent while it also likely includes some guaranteed money.

Gilliam received a tender from the Seahawks in March at the lowest level, meaning Gilliam would get a one-year contact for $1,797 million for 2017. But none of the money is guaranteed and Gilliam will be in a fight for the right tackle spot if he stays with the Seahawks with Seattle likely to move last year’s first-round pick, Germain Ifedi, to that position to make way for free agent guard Oday Aboushi.

By tendering Gilliam, Seattle has the right of first refusal to match any offer he would receive within five days. But Seattle will get no compensation if Gilliam signs with the 49ers since he was tendered at the lowest level and originally came into the league as an undrafted free agent.

RFAs must sign their tenders by April 21.

Since then, Seattle has signed free agents Luke Joeckel and Aboushi and announcing that Ifedi, is likely to move to right tackle, with Aboushi likely getting his first shot at right guard.

That would almost certainly mean Ifedi and Gilliam competing for the right tackle spot with Gilliam in a precarious position since his $1.797 million salary is not guaranteed. At the moment that salary would make Gilliam the second-highest paid member of Seattle’s offensive line in 2017 behind Joeckel, who got a one-year contract worth up to $8 million.

And it would make Gilliam vulnerable to being a salary cap casualty as the regular season nears. Seattle last year tendered Patrick Lewis at the lowest amount of $1.67 million. But after losing a battle with Justin Britt for the starting center spot, Lewis was released, allowing the Seahawks to save all of his salary — he would have been the second-highest paid offensive lineman on the team in 2016.

Gilliam had rollercoaster of a 2016 season. After starting all of the 2015 season at right tackle in his second year with the team, he was named as the heir apparent to Russell Okung at left tackle in the spring. But after missing much of the off-season program to have a cyst removed from his knee, he struggled in the pre-season and was moved to right tackle.

He was then benched late in the season when Bradley Sowell returned from injury and was inserted at right tackle.

But when Sowell struggled, Gilliam returned to the starting lineup for the final two regular season games as well as both playoff games.

Gilliam was the only restricted free agent the Seahawks tendered this year.