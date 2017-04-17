Seahawks right tackle Garry Gilliam, a restricted free agent, signed an offer sheet with the 49ers on Monday, according to multiple reports. Seattle now has five days to match the offer or lose Gilliam with no compensation.

Seahawks right tackle Garry Gilliam signed an offer sheet from the San Francisco 49ers on Monday for a one-year deal that according to reports from ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Sheil Kapadia is worth $2.2 million with $1.4 million guaranteed and could mean his Seattle career is over.

Gilliam, a restricted free agent, was tendered at $1.797 million last month by the Seahawks, though with none of the money guaranteed. That gives Seattle the right to match the offer within five days and keep him. But if Seattle does not match, then it will lose Gilliam without compensation since he was tendered at the lowest amount having originally entered the league as an undrafted free agent.

Gilliam, 26, last week turned down a multi-year contract from the 49ers during a visit on Thursday, but kept the lines of communication open and decided to accept a second offer that includes a guarantee total that almost matches what would have been his entire Seattle salary.

And Gilliam figured to be in a stiff fight for the starting right tackle spot with the Seahawks this season with Seattle likely to move last year’s first-round pick, Germain Ifedi, to that position to make way for free agent guard Oday Aboushi.

Gilliam was tendered by Seattle prior to the start of the free agent signing period.

Since then, Seattle has signed free agents Luke Joeckel and Aboushi and announced that Ifedi is likely to move to right tackle with Aboushi likely getting his first shot at right guard.

That would almost certainly mean Ifedi and Gilliam competing for the right tackle spot and under the terms of the non-guaranteed tender would have put Gilliam in a precarious position. At the moment, the almost $1.8 million salary of the tender would have made Gilliam the second-highest paid member of Seattle’s offensive line in 2017 behind Joeckel, who got a one-year contract worth up to $8 million.

And it would have made Gilliam vulnerable to being a salary cap casualty as the regular season nears. Seattle last year tendered Patrick Lewis at the lowest amount of $1.67 million. But after losing a battle with Justin Britt for the starting center spot, Lewis was released, allowing the Seahawks to save all of his salary — he would have been the second-highest paid offensive lineman on the team in 2016.

Gilliam had rollercoaster of a 2016 season. After starting all of the 2015 season at right tackle in his second year with the team, he was named as the heir apparent to Russell Okung at left tackle in the spring. But after missing much of the off-season program to have a cyst removed from his knee, he struggled in the pre-season and was moved to right tackle.

He was then benched late in the season when Bradley Sowell returned from injury and was inserted at right tackle.

But when Sowell struggled, Gilliam returned to the starting lineup for the final two regular season games as well as both playoff games.

Gilliam was the only restricted free agent the Seahawks tendered this year.

He originally made Seattle’s roster in 2014 as an undrafted free agent out of Penn State, and was involved in one of the more famous plays in team history, catching a touchdown pass on a fake field goal to spark a comeback win against Green Bay in the NFC championship game.

If Seattle loses Gilliam to the 49ers then the Seahawks could get back in the market for a veteran tackle — Sowell remains available as does longtime Denver standout left tackle Ryan Clady and former Seahawk Breno Giacomini, most recently with the Jets. Giacomini, though, was waived as injured after having back surgery and will be 32 next September.