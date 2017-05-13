Here are a bunch of other notes from the second day or the Seahawks' rookie mini-camp Saturday.

— There was very little that appeared different in terms of personnel or alignment, which makes sense given such a short camp and Seattle’s desire to start to get its draft picks and UDFAs comfortable in the spots where they will start their careers. One of the few things I noticed today was that seventh-round pick running back Chris Carson did not appear to be taking part in the 11-on-11 sessions probably due to an injury of some sort — there was no access to coaches so no details forthcoming. Carson was in uniform so it didn’t appear serious, but something enough to keep him out for at least the day. Since Seattle had just three tailbacks here on the roster, his absence had the Seahawks using Speedy Noil some at tailback. Noil is a tryout player who was a receiver at Texas A&M after having been one of the top recruits in the nation as a high schooler in 2013. Tailback is hardly a position of need for Seattle (in terms of depth, anyway) so it’s hard to know if playing some tailback would help Noil much in terms of landing a contract with the Seahawks. But then, the more you can do. …

— Cyril Grayson, the former LSU track star who signed with Seattle last month as he attempts to make the move to football, was back on the field after missing Friday’s workout to walk in graduation at LSU. That meant a pretty long night for Grayson to get back to Seattle. Grayson’s speed is obvious though at one point he also had trouble controlling a high pass that he had to reach for in traffic and couldn’t quite grab. Grayson also spent some time with a few other players — notably including Kenny Lawler — fielding some punts.

— Speaking of Lawler, he had a nice leaping grab on a crossing pattern at one point. It goes without saying this is a pretty key year for Lawler to make an impact with the Seahawks after being taken in the seventh round in 2016 and spending the season on the practice squad (and actually having been released and on the street for a brief time during which time he had a workout with the Eagles). It’s hard to read much into these workouts — each day has last roughly 90 minutes overall — but at the least Lawler appears in good shape after having battled some injuries during the off-season last year.

— Safety Delano Hill had a nice play breaking up a pass intended for tight end Marcus Lucas. Hill is one of four rookie defensive backs, who again all played at the same spots as on Friday — Hill at strong safety, Tedric Thompson at free safety and Mike Tyson and Shaquill Griffin at cornerback.

— While there were a few drops, I again noticed only one turnover — an interception by tryout player Arjen Colquhoun of Michigan State off a tip by fellow cornerback Marquan Ellison of Utah State.

— Another intriguing player here is defensive end Christian French who played at Oregon. French signed with Seattle following the draft in 2016 as an undrafted free agent. But he then suffered an injury in the rookie mini-camp and was waived as injured, then placed on IR and then waived off of IR in August (French had a leg injury though the exact nature was not revealed). The Seahawks had pursued French pretty avidly as a UDFA and at the time there was a thought he could get into the strongside linebacker competition — he was officially listed as a linebacker at the time. French is now listed as a defensive end and appears to have been working mostly with the line. So far, there haven’t been a lot of tryout players emerge as possibilities to sign following the mini-camp. French, though, could be one to watch given the team’s interest in him last year.