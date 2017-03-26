Here's a look at three positions where the Seahawks have yet to add any new players during the free agency period.

The Seahawks have signed seven players since the free agent period began March 9 — a total that doesn’t include the two kickers the team has brought in during the off-season, neither of whom technically were part of the unrestricted free agent system.

While the signings attempted to address holes at a number of different positions — notably the offensive line (here’s an overview of the line as it currently looks) — a few spots remain basically unchanged since the end of the regular season.

Here are three positions we’re still wondering about:

1. Wide receiver

The Seahawks brought former Ravens’ receiver Kamar Aiken in for a visit before he signed with the Colts, and have been said to be interested in Rod Streater, who remains unsigned. But as of today, the Seattle receiving crew remains essentially the same as it was at the end of the 2016 season.

In some says, that may be perceived as a positive in that it may show that the Seahawks don’t appear to have any concerns that Tyler Lockett will return to full health following his broken tibia and fibula suffered in a Dec. 24 game against Arizona.

But those who figured the Seahawks might try to bring in some competition for Jermaine Kearse after his off season in 2016, or simply to upgrade a spot in which an undrafted free agent who had rarely played the spot before — Tanner McEvoy — was the number four receiver at the end of the season, may be disappointed that Seattle has yet to to anything.

The Seahawks, of course, could still add to the receiving corps in the draft. And re-signing tight end Luke Willson obviously helps boost the overall receiving corps, even if he’s not technically a receiver, as will a healthy C.J. Prosise.

And there are some young players still in the system for whom 2017 may be make-or-break, specifically Kenny Lawler and Kasen Williams. Williams was back on the 53-man roster at the end of the season while coach Pete Carroll spoke highly of the potential of Lawler in his post-season press conference.

Still, it feels like there may be a move coming to add a body here at some point.

2. Backup quarterback

Okay, so this was not necessarily at the top of everyone’s list of concerns for Seattle entering the off-season. But Carroll acknowledged following the loss to Atlanta that the injury-ravaged year of Russell Wilson would make Seattle at least think about whether the Seahawks might want to add rethink going with an untested backup quarterback.

Of course, Trevone Boykin — who served as the backup last season as a rookie — is no longer necessarily untested, having played in five games, including much of the fourth quarter of the regular season finale against the 49ers.

Boykin went 4-6 in that game for 42 yards in leading a drive that ran out the clock in a 25-23 win to end the season 13-18 for 145 yards and a 91.2 passer rating. And maybe that has convinced the Seahawks that they are in a good spot at backup quarterback.

Still, teams need at least three quarterbacks to get through training camp, so Seattle will sign another QB at some point, and having a fourth in camp wouldn’t be a surprise. And there are a few big names remaining, though the biggest, Colin Kapenernick, would seem an unlikely option given that one would think he would want both more of an opportunity to potentially start and more money than Seattle could offer.

If Seattle ended the 2016 season with any real worries about Boykin as the backup, however, the Seahawks have yet to show it.

3. Defensive line

Seattle has lost a few of what may be considered as minor free agents up front — specifically, end Damontre Moore and tackle John Jenkins. Moore was on IR at the end of the season while Jenkins hardly played — he was active for two games at mid-season but none after the loss at Tampa Bay.

And Tony McDaniel, who started 11 games last season, remains unsigned.

But lump the losses (or potential losses) of those three players together and it creates a little bit of a hole considering Seattle has yet to add any defensive linemen since the free agent period began.

The Seahawks did bring in Ricky Jean Francois for a visit, and had been thought interested in a few others but nothing materialized.

But the free agent pickings are slim now (Francois signed this week with the Packers on a one-year, $3 million deal).

The Seahawks are undoubtedly counting in part on a return to health from 2016 draft pick Quinton Jefferson. And Seattle could still re-sign McDaniel, who was probably better than they’d anticipated considering how late he was signed last season.

And the good news is the draft is considered strong in linemen — if the Seahawks don’t add any free agents prior to the draft then it wouldn’t be a surprise if Seattle didn’t take both an interior and an edge player in the draft.