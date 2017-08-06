Defensive end Frank Clark and offensive tackle Germain Ifedi haven't practiced since the two fought during practice on Thursday.

RENTON — Frank Clark and Germain Ifedi missed their third straight practice after the two fought during practice on Thursday.

Clark, a defensive end, punched Ifedi, an offensive tackle, during a one-on-one drill, and coach Pete Carroll said the Seahawks “frown upon that very heavily.” Defensive coordinator Kris Richard also said Clark didn’t practice, in part, on Friday because of disciplinary measures taken by the team.

But another part could be injury-related: Clark wore a brace on his left knee during Sunday’s practice. Carroll hasn’t talked with the media since the fight.

Ifedi also hasn’t practiced since the fight. He received medical treatment on the field after the fight before he returned to the locker room.

“We’re getting him back,” offensive line coach Tom Cable said. “Working on it.”

Cable was just as vague when asked if Ifedi was injured.

“We’re handling that with our people here and letting our medical people and our coach decide what to do,” Cable said.