The Everett native won two national titles at Miami.

SALT LAKE CITY — Former Seattle Seahawks and Washington State Cougars coach Dennis Erickson announced he was retiring on Friday.

Erickson, an Everett native, has been at Utah for the past four seasons as assistant head coach.

Erickson, who won national titles in 1989 and 1991 at Miami, was head coach at Washington State from 1987-88. He was coach of the Seahawks from 1995-98. He was also head coach at three other colleges and with the San Francisco 49ers.

Erickson, 69, was 179-96-1 as a college coach. He was 40-56 in the NFL, including 31-33 in Seattle.