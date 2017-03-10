Brock Coyle, a backup linebacker and special teamer for Seattle the last three years, signed with the 49ers Friday.

Brock Coyle, a linebacker for the Seahawks the last three seasons, has signed with the 49ers as an unrestricted free agent, his agency announced Friday afternoon.

Coyle became an unrestricted free agent when the Seahawks declined to tender him a qualifying offer as a restricted free agent. Seattle had reportedly offered him a deal to return but Coyle will instead join the rebuilding effort in San Francisco, where he will also join another former Seahawk at linebacker, Malcolm Smith. Smith, who spent the last two seasons with the Raiders, signed with the 49ers on Thursday.

Coyle was the surprise story of Seattle’s training camp in 2014, making the team as an undrafted free agent out of Montana. He was a special teams fixture the last three seasons and also started five games, three last year in place of injured Mike Morgan at strongside linebacker. Coyle made 33 tackles in his Seattle career, 16 last season.

But coach Pete Carroll had foreshadowed changes in the linebacking depth chart when he said after the season he thought the team needed an infusion of young talent there.

“We need some youth at the linebacker spot,” Carroll said. “Bobby [Wagner] and K.J. [Wright] played thousands of plays this year between the two of them and were extremely successful. We need to address that. We didn’t get anybody that made a difference in the last couple of years that can really fight to take those guys jobs. Think if someone can battle K.J. and Bobby for their starting time. That’s what we need to draft towards. We’ll be looking there.”

Morgan also is an unrestricted free agent but could also return.

Coyle is the second Seahawk UFA to sign with another team. Kicker Stephen Hauschka signed with Buffalo on Thursday.