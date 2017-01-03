Kevin Mawae, a second-round pick of the Seahawks in 1994, was named as one of 15 modern-era finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Tuesday.

Mawae played for the Seahawks from 1994-97, starting 59 games at right guard and center, before signing as a free agent with the New York Jets.

Mawae’s greatest moments then came with the Jets and Tennessee as he made eight Pro Bowls after leaving Seattle and was a first-team All-Pro pick three times in a career that lasted until 2009.

Former Seahawks safety Kenny Easley had earlier been named as a finalist by the veterans committee. Easley played for Seattle from 1981-87 and is in the team’s Ring of Honor.

Mawae was the only modern-era finalist announced Tuesday to have played or coached for the Seahawks.

Others named were: LaDainian Tomlinson, Jason Taylor, Brian Dawkins, Morten Andersen, Tony Boselli, Isaac Bruce, Don Coryell, Terrell Davis, Alan Faneca, Joe Jacoby, Ty Law, John Lynch, Kevin Mawae, Terrell Owens and Kurt Warner.

Coryell grew up in Seattle and attended the University of Washington but is being considered for the Pro Football Hall of Fame based on his days coaching the Cardinals and Chargers in the ’70s and ’80s.

The Hall of Fame class will be picked Feb. 4.

Three players who played all of their careers with the Seahawks are in the Hall — receiver Steve Largent, defensive tackle Cortez Kennedy and offensive tackle Walter Jones.