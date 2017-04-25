Former Green Bay teammates Eddie Lacy and Ha Ha Clinton-Dix had some fun on Twitter Tuesday looking ahead to the 2017 regular season opener.

The Seahawks’ 2017 regular season opener at Green Bay hardly needs more hype.

A possible NFC title game preview? Check.

Russell Wilson against Aaron Rodgers? Check.

A fourth straight year the two teams have played each other? Check.

But a pair of former Packers’ teammates — one now a Seahawks and one still a Packer — helped get the pub for the game going Tuesday roughly five months before kickoff with a little Twitter interaction.

Eddie Lacy, a running back for the Packers the last four years and now a Seahawk after signing with Seattle as a free agent last month, Tweeted a picture of himself taking part in the offseason training program on Tuesday with the caption “You said we’re playing the Packers week one?”

That caught the eye of Green Bay safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, who responded: “You better Make sure your Helmet fits and ya chin strap Tight”

So there you go.

Oh, the Packers are listed as a 2.5-point favorite.

You said we're playing the Packers week one? pic.twitter.com/mEpj8MYOwB — Eddie Lacy (@Lil_Eazy_Ana_42) April 25, 2017

