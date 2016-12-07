The Seahawks are turning to former Husky Marcel Reece to try to fill their voids at fullback and third-down back this week.

Marcel Reece recalls that on one of his first days as a member of the Oakland Raiders in 2008, legendary owner Al Davis walked up to him and made a proclamation.

“I showed up to training camp and Al Davis said I was his new fullback,’’ said Reece, who had been a receiver during his two seasons at the University of Washington 2006-07. “That’s how it went. I said, ‘what?’ He said ‘don’t worry about it. You’re my new fullback.’ Just like that, there it was.’’

Reece remained as Oakland’s fullback until September when he was released following a four-game suspension for using performance enhancing drugs and with the Raiders having also signed fellow fullback Jamize Olawale — four years younger than Reece – to a three-year contract extension. (Reece has said a natural plant root he ingested converted into a banned substance).

Reece said the release caught him off guard.

“Yeah, I think a lot of people were surprised,’’ he said. “But it’s the nature of the business.’’

Reece said the Raiders didn’t give him a specific reason for his release.

“Not really,’’ he said. “But hey, you know it’s always sad when it’s not performance-based. But you know, more power to them. They felt like they had to make the decision that was best for their team and it looks like it’s working out for them.’’

Reece had been out of football since his release on Sept. 26, and has not played in a game since last December.

But that should change Sunday as Reece figures to take the field for the Seahawks in Green Bay after signing with Seattle on Tuesday — the first NFL team he will have played in an NFL game for other than the Raiders.

Reece stayed in the Bay Area training following his release, and while he had done a few workouts had had no suitable offers from teams until this week, when the Seahawks came calling.

Seattle worked out Reece last week — teams typically work out a handful of unsigned players every week during the season — and then called him on Monday in the wake of the Carolina game, when fullback Will Tukuafu suffered a concussion. Tukuafu is going through the NFL’s concussion protocol this week and it’s unclear if he will be available for the trip to Green Bay.

More intriguingly, though, is that the Seahawks also waived running back George Farmer to make room for Reece. Farmer played the last two games in the team’s third-down/two-minute running back role, taking the place of the injured C.J. Prosise.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll somewhat cagily handled a question of whether Reece could also fill the third-down role while basically confirming it, saying “he has wide receiver background. That’s why he was always a special player when he first broke in, and they got him to play fullback. They used him kind of in the tight end spots and he’s done a lot of stuff. Like you guys have already nailed, he has a lot of versatility, he is a good catcher and he can run all the routes and stuff. He does give some chances to do some other things with him.”

Reece also is now down to 235 pounds from the 250 he was listed at with the Raiders, indicating he could also fit well with some tailback-type receiving roles, if needed.

“I’m here for whatever they want, whatever they need,’’ Reece said. “And hopefully be able to go win the Super Bowl.’’

That’s one thing Reece hasn’t done, though he has made it to each of the last four Pro Bowls. And while Reece is now 31, the Seahawks think he hasn’t lost a step.

“He had a great workout last week,” Carroll said. “So he gets an opportunity this week.”

Transitioning to a new team late in the season has its challenges. But one reason the Seahawks think Reece can do it is that current Seahawks offensive line coach Tom Cable was the offensive line and then head coach for the Raiders in Reece’s first three seasons in Oakland.

“The fact that he was with Cabes really helps us,’’ Carroll said. “They’ve got background and system and concept and all that together, and Tom knows him really well.

Said Cable, who coordinates Seattle’s running game: “He understands this run system very well.’’

Reece, who will wear No. 44 for the Seahawks, also knows Seattle well from his UW days, saying he’s excited to reconnect with his church, pastor and other friends and former Husky teammates — he attended Washington’s win in the Pac-12 title game last week.

“I’ve just been waiting on the right opportunity,’’ he said. “And I’m here now.’’