Former Cal QB Davis Webb has been working with Seahawks Ring of Honor member Jim Zorn in preparing for the NFL Draft.

Davis Webb was born roughly eight years after Jim Zorn played his last football game.

But having grown up with a football coach for a father and describing himself as “a football fanatic,’’ the former Cal quarterback says he knew all about the career of the Seahawks ring of Honor member when Zorn reached out to him a few months ago about mentoring him through the process of the NFL Draft.

Zorn, now 63, is in his first year offering specific quarterback training after having had a long career as a coach — including a stint as the head coach of Washington — following his playing days. Zorn flies from Seattle to Proactive Sports in Thousand Oaks, Calif., to work with Webb for eight-to-10 hours a day.

“He’s been a great asset to me,’’ said Webb, who threw for 37 touchdowns in his only season at Cal in 2016 after transferring from Texas Tech.

Webb said he also thinks it has given him a little extra cache in meetings here with NFL teams.

“Every time I bring his name up in the meeting room everybody’s eyes light up because I’m speaking their language because coach Zorn has taught me how to speak that language,’’ Webb said.

Webb has seen his stock rise after being named the MVP of the Senior Bowl in January, now commonly projected to be taken as high as the third round, and he said his work with Zorn undoubtedly helped prepare him for his Senior Bowl experience.

“We get on the (chalk) board talking about NFL protections and defenses,” said Webb, who played in a spread offense at both college spots. “So I feel comfortable with that.”

With Russell Wilson around, quarterback isn’t a huge need for the Seahawks though the team is sure to add another potential backup either in the draft or, more likely, via free agency. So the odds of Davis following in Zorn’s Seahawks footsteps probably aren’t overly strong.

Webb, though, considers himself now something of a fan of the team’s history.

Before he started working with Zorn he watched the NFL Network’s “A Football Life’’ episode on Steve Largent, which features a lot of old clips of Zorn throwing to Largent.

“So I knew who Jim Zorn was,’’ Webb said. “I’m going to continue to use him over the years because he’s been a valuable asset.’’