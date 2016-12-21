Sherman has often shown he is thoughtful and smart, but his inability to publicly show contrition could have many tuning him out, columnist Matt Calkins writes.

Most people in the NFL just want to be football players, and there’s nothing wrong with that. They want to strap on their pads, bask in fans’ adoration, and enjoy salaries with more digits than most of us can comprehend.

But Richard Sherman has made it clear that he wants to be more than a football player.

Whether he’s commenting on police brutality, blasting Commissioner Roger Goodell, or providing underprivileged children with school supplies, the Seahawks cornerback has repeatedly shown a desire for a legacy beyond the gridiron.

In most cases, this is a good thing. A great thing, even. There probably aren’t enough professional athletes who feel that way.

But if Sherman truly believes that he has a higher calling — then he has to hold himself to a higher standard.

It’s possible that this has been the most damning week for the 28-year-old’s public image. After blasting coaches on the sideline for a play call he disagreed with, Sherman doubled down on his displeasure in the locker room and tripled down in his news conference Tuesday.

All most people wanted to see was some sort of contrition for publicly questioning a decision mountains above his pay grade. Instead, he stood by his actions with unwavering defiance before threatening to “ruin” radio host Jim Moore’s career by denying him credentials.

To his credit, Sherman took to Twitter to express “regret” for getting personal with Moore, which was admirable. But my question is: For a man with such high off-the-field aspirations — was it enough?

Friday afternoon, I was texting with a friend from California who derided the “arrogance” Sherman showed in his most recent postgame interview. I agreed with her assessment, but added that Richard was my favorite athlete to cover.

“He’s certainly not boring,” she said.

“And often very thoughtful,” I responded.

It’s true.

How many times this year have we seen a Sherman quote atop ESPN’s homepage for all the right reasons? He is a media go-to for social and political commentary, and once dedicated a whole presser to speaking out against police shootings in Tulsa and Charlotte.

That said, he isn’t predictable. He caught flak this summer for not fully supporting the Black Lives Matter movement, but stood by his comments despite increasing criticism.

It’s tough to peg Sherman for anything — and it may be tougher to outsmart him.

The roughing-the-kicker fine he drew after the Bills game? Turns out Sherman knew the rules better than the officials. Same was true when he had Pete Carroll challenge a holding call that earned Seattle two points in Tampa Bay. Anybody who wants to take Richard on publicly better have an air-tight case or risk getting schooled.

And yet, when I mentioned how thoughtful Sherman was to my friend, the conversation ended. My guess is she didn’t believe me.

Can you really blame her?

Sherman has repeatedly damaged his credibility with his eruptions and subsequent stubbornness. It’s debatable how such behavior might impact the locker room, but what about the people outside of it?

A few months ago, an average fan may have thought Richard’s rants against the NFL were fueled by intelligence and insight. But now, you have to wonder if that same fan would think they were fueled by pettiness and obstinance.

It might not be fair to dismiss a person’s thoughts on one subject due to his thoughts on another, but it happens. And my fear is that, despite all the good Sherman’s brain has to offer, people are going to start tuning him out.

Maybe they already have.

The truth is, it’s hard to trust someone who so rarely admits to being wrong. Folks who once dubbed Sherman “complex” may soon downgrade him to “immature.”

I hope that doesn’t happen, because he has so much to offer. But in this world of sound bites and click bait, it’s easier to alienate an audience than ever.

Regardless of the negative attention Sherman has drawn recently, he won’t be defined by these past few days. What he has done, however, is eliminate any leeway when it comes to future blowups.

The public will stop taking him seriously if something like this happens again, which would be fine in most cases. But Sherman wants to be more than a football player — which means he has to be less of a wild card.