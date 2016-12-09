Seahawks general manager John Schneider is from De Pere, which is roughly six miles from Lambeau Field, where the Green Bay Packers play, a proximity that colored everything about Schneider’s upbringing and influences him to this day

GREEN BAY, Wis. — If Seahawks general manager John Schneider didn’t literally grow up in the shadows of Lambeau Field, he didn’t have to walk far to end up in them.

His native De Pere is roughly six miles from the famed field where the Green Bay Packers play, a proximity that colored everything about Schneider’s upbringing and influences him to this day — even if he recently made what might seem a rather surprising confession.

“I wanted to be Walter Payton,” Schneider said, referencing the Hall of Fame running back for the team that may be the Packers’ archest of rivals, the Bears. “I dressed like him on the field and all that kind of stuff.”

Once the games were done and he was back inside his house in De Pere — where his father made his living as an orthopedic surgeon — Schneider held other football dreams.

Oh, he wanted to play for as long as he could, and he was a standout running back in high school, going on to play at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minn.

If he’s gone on to make a comfortable living scouting other football players, though, he admits he might have initially missed on himself.

“It wasn’t until I was a freshman in college where I recognized that I didn’t have a chance to play in the National Football League,” he said. “There wasn’t the internet back then and all that so you really didn’t know how big and fast other guys were. And growing up in Green Bay is a small town so I had like an inflated opinion of myself as a player.”

But even at a young age Schneider also imagined the day when instead of playing for the Packers he could be like the guys putting the team together.

“I collected football cards,” Schneider said. “And so my punishment wasn’t my parents taking the TV away from me, it was more my mom would take my football cards away because I’d be up in my room messing around making teams and pretending I was trading players and stuff like that. Trading cards, setting up offense and defense with the cards. I was big into that for a long time.”

In a way he still is, only the cards are now real people, and his team is the Seahawks rather than the Packers.

For the second time in his tenure as the Seahawks’ general manager for a regular season game, he’ll get to show off his work in person to his family and friends as Seattle plays at Green Bay Sunday at 1:25 p.m.

It’s a team that despite a few humbling moments continues to fulfill what Schneider has always said was his most basic of goals — a team that can contend every year — when he arrived in January 2010 as Seattle’s GM, essentially hand-picked by coach Pete Carroll, who had been hired a few days prior.

Schneider was born on May 25, 1971, three-and-a-half years after the Lombardi era Packers won their last NFL title, growing up instead during the down years of the Bart Starr- and Forrest Gregg-coached teams of the ’70s and ’80s.

“They never had a winning season,” he once recalled. “So I was wondering like: ‘what are they doing over there? How are they getting better?’ I’d run out to get the paper every day like ‘did they make any transactions?’”

Schneider would later get his first job in football working for his favorite team, famously writing a letter to legendary Packers GM Ron Wolf while in college and asking for a job of any kind.

A foot in the door as an intern led to a full-time job in player personnel by 1993 and a rung up the NFL ladder that eventually led to working alongside Carroll to run things in Seattle.

But those days as a fan in Green Bay — most years with little hope of a playoff berth, let alone a spot in the Super Bowl — continue to hold sway over how he runs the Seahawks.

“I remember one of the very first interviews I did here,” he said. “I just wanted the fans to know that there are people in that building busting their ass every single day in order for this team to be a consistent, championship-type of team where you feel like the only reason we are not going to have a shot is because we had some unfortunate injuries or something like that.”

That’s a promise that has so far largely been fulfilled as the Seahawks have had their most consistent run of success during his time as the GM, having won a Super Bowl, advanced to another and also captured three NFC West titles.

And Sunday, the Seahawks can win their fourth division title in Schneider’s seven years with a win against the Packers and an Arizona loss or tie against Miami (or a tie and an Arizona loss), another one of those childhood dream moments coming true on the field where so many first were born.