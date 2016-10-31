A few quick thoughts on the snap counts for the Seahawks from Sunday's game at New Orleans.

Here are some quick thoughts on the snap counts for the Seahawks (which you can see below)

After 95 official snaps for the defense last week it was 76 this week. Two players have taken all of those snaps — safeties Kelcie McCray and Earl Thomas, each on the field for 171 defensive snaps the last two weeks.

Brock Coyle got the start at strongside linebacker with Kevin Pierre-Louis still out and played a season-high 34 snaps. Cassius Marsh played some at SLB last week but this week was solely a rush end. The Seahawks played a bit more base defense than maybe might have been thought going against the top-ranked passing offense in the NFL. But the Saints went big with the run, attempting the same number of passes and runs — 35 of each — which is counter to the Saints’ season trend. For the year, the Saints have 308 pass attempts and 170 runs.

Rookie Joey Hunt played two snaps at center on the last drive (including on the pass to Doug Baldwin that got Seattle to the 18-yard-line) when Justin Britt had to leave briefly due to a stinger. Those were the first two snaps Hunt has played at center in his NFL career and the first two Britt has missed this season.

Will Tukuafu got six snaps at fullback as the Seahawks tried a little bit of two-back and I-formation stuff. But it’s simply not a big part of their gameplan right now.

Tanner McEvoy is now up to 46 snaps for the season but has definitely made them count with three receptions for 69 yards and Sunday’s 43-yard pass.

Here are the offensive snap counts.

And the defense: