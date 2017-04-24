Here are five thoughts on the 2017 NFL Draft from Seahawks GM John Schneider.

The pre-draft press conference for Seahawks general manager John Schneider Monday made news largely for what he said about Richard Sherman and Marshawn Lynch.

Schneider, though, also answered questions on about the draft itself.

Here’s some of what he said:

1, Schneider said the team tweaks how it approaches the draft a little bit every year — he has been the team’s general manager since 2010, arriving shortly after coach Pete Carroll.

“I think we’ve changed very year because we self scout the previous drafts, what’s worked, what hasn’t worked.,’’ he said. “The process has always been the same in terms of the steps along the way which starts last spring. Our guys are going to be going to meetings here in three weeks for next year’s class. The process going all the way through the fall, the all-star game process, the combine, all the interviews, combine meetings. And then bringing the coaches in too. It’s a lot that we put on the coaches right at the end of a long season. We just finished with the coaches this weekend. But making sure you’re still using all the tools at your disposal, all the different psychological tests, all the people with different backgrounds, the different coaches. Yeah. And then at the end of the day getting with Pete in there and having the two of us go through it to make sure we’re all set for a smooth process once the weekend starts.”

2, Schneider said the offensive line continues to be a hard position to scout because of the proliferation of the spread offense in college. He said quarterback is also a difficult position to project for the same reason.

“It’s not necessarily other positions, it’s exactly what you’re talking about, quarterbacks and the offensive line,’’ he said. “Things are just not quite as clear as they used to be, and that’s just my personal belief. There’s not a forest of offensive linemen trees out there that you can just run out to the back yard—just based on what’s happening to college coaches right now too. They only have so much time with the players, and it’s getting shorter for them. So they have to be able to go out there and be able to score 50, 60 points, right? That’s what you see when you go to these schools, it’s what all of our scouts see. You don’t see quite as much individual time anymore, it’s more just getting out there as a group. And it’s not anybody’s fault, it just that four or five star guys that are coming out of college that would rather be known for sacking quarterbacks that protecting them. That’s just the way it looks right now. The hope is that the trend turns a little bit and we see more old school football, if you will.”

3, The next few days, Schneider said, will be a little busy heading into the draft Thursday.

“Yeah, so like I said, we just finished up with the (meetings with the) coaches,’’ he said. “Got back with our staff this morning just to kind of review some of the differences and the things that we need to work out. Pete and I will spend a significant amount of time together this afternoon, and then Tuesday and Wednesday I’m usually able to just kind of stare at it just kind of try to go through the different scenarios of talking to people on the phone and just being by myself for a little while. Our staff’s done — Trent (Kirchner) and Scott (Fitter, co-personnel directors) and Matt Berry and Ed Dodds — I mean, we’ve been going at it. We’ve had some long weekends and stuff, so it’s been a blast, but now it’s over and it’s time to get rolling.”

Asked what changes now, Schneider said: “Not a ton. There’s some tweaking going on. We’ll have a medical meeting tomorrow night, so there’s some stuff that happens there where we have to pull some people off or we’re able to get some guys back from the previous medical meeting that had the rechecks at Indianapolis. So it’s kind of tweaking a little bit by round like that, but it’s not anything significant unless something pops up off the field where we have to completely pull somebody off.”

4, Schneider said the offensive line that the team has currently constructed has potential

“I think when you look at the group now with Rees (Odhiambo) and Germain (Ifedi) and George (Fant) and even Joey (Hunt) the experience they had last year will definitely help them out next year,’’ he said, mentioning four players who were rookies a year ago. “We’ve talked about us going a little bit too young probably. That’s something with our self-scouting we’ve addressed internally and so it’s one of those things where offensive line is one of those deals as we were talking about earlier there was a point where you couldn’t find corners, right, or it was just hard to find corners to develop, and that’s seems to be a cycle the last several years. We’re looking forward to Luke (Joeckel) coming in and Luke can play left tackle or left guard and we signed (Oday) Aboushi and he can play right guard or right tackle so I think we have some interesting options in there.”

5, And as for how good this year’s cornerback class – generally regarded as among the best in recent history— really is?

“It’s good,’’ he said. “It’s definitely good. By the time we get there we probably end up beating these gs up a little bit too much, you know? It starts off with a lot of excitement and then right after the season there’s a lot of stuff in the media how great it is and everything, and there are some good numbers. But leave it up to us to kind of pick everybody apart. Then it comes to the draft and it’s time to pick, and you have to pick somebody. So, you can poke holes in anybody. We always talk about how we are trying to accentuate a guy’s positives. It’s the easiest thing in the world to sit down and talk about how short I am, and I have little, stubby arms, and … what can I do? Which, you’d have to search long and hard for.”